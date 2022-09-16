Food: Nigeria, IFAD partner on rice production

In a bid to make Nigeria attain food sufficiency in rice production and foreign exchange (forex) spending, the Federal Government has disclosed that it is in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development on working to reduce N6 billion spent annually on rice importation.

The National Coordinator, Federal Government’s Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Dr Fatima Aliyu, disclosed this. She said it became necessary for the country to partner IFAD in this milestone rice production development in order to drastically reduce forex expended on rice import by importers, merchants and their croonies, who have been engaging in illicit rice importation via land borders and sea. Aliyu noted that the targeted N6 billion rice spending on importation, when reduced, would go a long way in helping to boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and rice production growth.

The National Coordinator, Value Chain Development Programme, hinted that the programme had empowered about 7,749 rice and cassava farmers in five local government areas of Nasarawa State, including Lafia, Doma, Wamba, and Karu, with farm inputs and equipment. Aliyu emphasised the need for the media to disseminate accurate information about the programme via reportage, saying the VCDP had transformed lives of many participating Nigerians. According to her, the VCDP, being a programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria and IFAD, is an important initiative that the media needs to ensure proper understanding and involvement of Nigerians.

The coordinator stressed that the essence of VCDP by the Federal Government was to drastically reduce importation of rice and other commodities. She said: “The Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the International Fund Development (IFAD), and we are passing this information to the media because we value the contributions of the media to Nigeria’s development. “We value the contributions of the media when it comes to increasing the agenda for women and youth in agriculture, in supporting the government of Nigeria, in creating awareness on specific interventions that have been done in the agricultural sector. “In VCDP, we felt the need to come together to engage with you, our media partners, to see the enormous contributions when it comes to increasing visibility and awareness. “The VCDP mandate and rationale is that the Federal Government of Nigeria sought to reduce import (import substitution) and cut down over N6 billion spent on rice importation annually. “The VCDP was designed in 2010 and 2011 to enhance the productivity and profitability of smallholder farmers and small and medium agro processors by improving their access to markets and capacity to increase yield as well as add value to locally produced raw materials through improved processing and packaging. Rice and cassava (staple and cash crops) contribute significantly to income and household food security in rural areas,” Aliyu noted.

