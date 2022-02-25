Business

Food rejection: College tasks govts to revive agric extension services

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Food rejection: College tasks govts to revive agric extension services

The Provost, Samaru College of Agriculture (SCA), Samaru, Kaduna State, a division of Agricultural Colleges, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof. Egbenya Shaibu- Imodagbe, has urged government at all levels to bring back agricultural extension services into the agric sector. This, according to the provost of the 100-year-old college, will help in addressing Nigeria’s low yields production and continued export rejection of the country’s agric produce abroad.

Speaking at a press briefing on how low productivity of farmers, post-harvest challenges and rejection of fresh produce from Nigeria in the international markets could be tackled, recently, Shaibu-Imodagbe, explained that extension services were vibrant and key to productivity of farmers when the country placed greater emphasis on agriculture in the colonial, pre-colonial and the immediate post-colonial eras. Shaibu-Imodagbe, however, stated that crude oil exploration and subsequent neglect of agriculture worsened the state of agricultural extension services.

This, according to him, further compounded the challenges of farmers, aggregators, post-harvest handlers and food vendors in the country’s agric sector. While giving the historical background of Samaru College of Agriculture, the provost said SCA started as an Agricultural Training Centre at Maigana in 1921 by the British Cotton Growers Association (BCGA), with officials of the Agricultural Research Station, which later became Institute for Agricultural Research. According to him, in 1932, the Agricultural Training Centre finally became SCA, and in 1932, when formal teaching began, there were only 17 students admitted to the then School of Agriculture, Samaru for the Agricultural Assistant Course. Shaibu-Imodagbe said: “In 1940, admission to the school was by entrance examination followed by interviews. In 1950, the school was transferred from the Federal Department of Agriculture to the government of Northern Region.

“In 1955, the one-year duration Assistant Agricultural Superintendent course was introduced and agric mechanisation was initiated in 1962,” he added. The provost said the college had made highly significant contributions in the training of middle-level manpower in agriculture, predominantly in agricultural extension services, crop protection, farm management, farm mechanisation and technology, among others. He noted, African countries, such the Gambia, Niger, Senegal, South Africa, and the Cameroons, have also benefitted from the training programmes obtainable from Samaru College of Agriculture.

“In the academia, Samaru College did not only have as its alumni Prof Gomwalk but also, Professor (Mrs) Chibiya Shinggu the current Deputy Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari and Professor Dauda D. Yusuf of the Department of Agriculture and Bio- Environmental Engineering of the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd was conceptualised to bridge a gap – Ubani Henry Chinonso

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real estate magnate and CEO of Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd, Ubani Henry Chinonso, has said his thriving business firm was started to fill a yawning gap in the Nigerian real estate and property sector. The young, savvy and result driven entrepreneur, has also said that social media was the new money business entities should  […]
Business

…Forum seeks more women in elective positions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In continuation of the International Women’s Day (IWD) and ahead of elective positions, ActionAID and Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) are seeking for robust legal framework for women that will see more political representation in government in the country. Focal person, Nigerian Feminist Forum, Chinoso Okechukwu, while speaking on ‘legal reform and women participation in political […]
Business

RoW: UK appeals to Nigerian states over charges

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…partners FG on broadband The United Kingdom has appealed to the remaining states in Nigeria to implement the Right of Way (ROW) harmonisation policy of the Federal Government, which lowers charges for broadband infrastructure deployment. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who made the appeal in Lagos, said the reduction of the RoW […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica