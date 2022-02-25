Food rejection: College tasks govts to revive agric extension services

The Provost, Samaru College of Agriculture (SCA), Samaru, Kaduna State, a division of Agricultural Colleges, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof. Egbenya Shaibu- Imodagbe, has urged government at all levels to bring back agricultural extension services into the agric sector. This, according to the provost of the 100-year-old college, will help in addressing Nigeria’s low yields production and continued export rejection of the country’s agric produce abroad.

Speaking at a press briefing on how low productivity of farmers, post-harvest challenges and rejection of fresh produce from Nigeria in the international markets could be tackled, recently, Shaibu-Imodagbe, explained that extension services were vibrant and key to productivity of farmers when the country placed greater emphasis on agriculture in the colonial, pre-colonial and the immediate post-colonial eras. Shaibu-Imodagbe, however, stated that crude oil exploration and subsequent neglect of agriculture worsened the state of agricultural extension services.

This, according to him, further compounded the challenges of farmers, aggregators, post-harvest handlers and food vendors in the country’s agric sector. While giving the historical background of Samaru College of Agriculture, the provost said SCA started as an Agricultural Training Centre at Maigana in 1921 by the British Cotton Growers Association (BCGA), with officials of the Agricultural Research Station, which later became Institute for Agricultural Research. According to him, in 1932, the Agricultural Training Centre finally became SCA, and in 1932, when formal teaching began, there were only 17 students admitted to the then School of Agriculture, Samaru for the Agricultural Assistant Course. Shaibu-Imodagbe said: “In 1940, admission to the school was by entrance examination followed by interviews. In 1950, the school was transferred from the Federal Department of Agriculture to the government of Northern Region.

“In 1955, the one-year duration Assistant Agricultural Superintendent course was introduced and agric mechanisation was initiated in 1962,” he added. The provost said the college had made highly significant contributions in the training of middle-level manpower in agriculture, predominantly in agricultural extension services, crop protection, farm management, farm mechanisation and technology, among others. He noted, African countries, such the Gambia, Niger, Senegal, South Africa, and the Cameroons, have also benefitted from the training programmes obtainable from Samaru College of Agriculture.

“In the academia, Samaru College did not only have as its alumni Prof Gomwalk but also, Professor (Mrs) Chibiya Shinggu the current Deputy Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari and Professor Dauda D. Yusuf of the Department of Agriculture and Bio- Environmental Engineering of the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

