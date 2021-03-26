Food security: Agric extension workers to the rescue

Recently, the Federal Government stated that it was set to increase the country’s agricultural extension workforce to 75,000 across various value chains in line with global best practices. However, this is targeted towards the attainment of selfsufficiency in food production. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Agriculture has always been recognised as the most essential sector of the economy of any developing country. Development in this sector has frequently attracted attention of governments, scholars and citizens of these countries as well as international organisations from developed countries. This has been particularly true of Nigeria where declining productivity and rising population in the last two decades have led to a growing concern over the requirement and opportunity in agricultural development. In response, government established a number of agricultural development programmes, research centres and capital intensive agricultural scheme as systematic efforts to raise production. However, the major constraints farmers face are transportation, labour, storage processing, finance, lack of government incentives, low price index and poor knowledge of technology. This shows that extension services need to be intensified in the area of provision of credit facilities to farmers, betterment of framers socio economic status and employment of modern equipment in production. For the past two decades, the major challenge bedeviling developing countries like Nigeria is that of food insufficiency, which is dependent on extension workers’ effectiveness. Insufficient education of the farmers involved in plantain production contributes to food production shortage.

Insecurity

No doubt, insecurity in the country’s agric sector, which has affected its foundation, has been a cause for concern as agriculture, which was once the highest contributor to the national GDP has been greatly affected. In fact, Nigeria is technically experiencing food shortage mostly in volatile areas of North West and North Earth as many farmers and other agric value chain workers have abandoned their agribusinesses. However, the lacuna created by the security challenges in the country’s agriculture has led to absence of extension agents in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Concerned by non-existence of extension agents in the country’s agric sphere, the Federal Government deemed it fit to change the norms to the old days when agric extension workers were regarded as kings for playing key roles in the development and growth of Nigerian agriculture.

New dawn

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of training for extension agents in the 36 states and FCT recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, disclosed that the training would hold in all the 37 headquarters of the state’s Agricultural Development Projects (ADPs). The minister expressed worry over the declining fortunes of the agricultural extension system in the country, adding that it was traceable to decreased funding, policy changes, reduced manpower and lack of interest of young people in agricultural entrepreneurship. This, Nanono said, had adversely affected food production and exposed the country to the dangers of unemployment, youth restiveness, and economic instability.

Training

In his remarks at the ceremo-ny, the agric minister stated that the training was one of several strategies planned by the ministry to halt the drift in the agricultural extension system with the aim of pursuing the revitalisation agenda of the Nigerian economy by the Federal Government. Nanono said: “At the inception of this administration, a special committee on the ‘Revitalization of Agricultural Extension Service in Nigeria’ was constituted to, among others, recommend appropriate institutional structures, arrangements and capacity building for the delivery of effective and efficient pluralistic agricultural extension and advisory services in Nigeria using globally acceptable approaches and platforms. “One of the key recommendations was to build the capacity of youth and existing practitioners in agricultural extension delivery system, exposing and equipping them with best global practices and tools to enable them to deliver with efficiency.”

Modalities

On training modalities, the minister pointed out that it would take off in Abuja and all other states until the country achieves the target of 75,000 extension workers over three years. “We are already at 45,000 extension workers, both government and private. And I think our target is achievable. Most people, especially youths, take agriculture as not important but as you eat, you must remember that somebody is producing these crops and we must enable him with agriculture facilities,” he added. Nanono, therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the extension service training to take it seriously and strive also to become farmers.

FMAN’s contribution

Precisely, the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) explained that agricultural extension programmes were transforming the national agriculture landscape and driving national food security. It noted that the coordinated measures taken by Crown Flour Mill (CFM) FMAN, WFAN, the Federal Government and Kano State government towards equipping farmers with modern farming techniques, crop processing and entrepreneurial skills, would add value to agricultural produce. Apart from contributing immensely to training the 30,000 farmers, CFM and other members of FMAN provided support to 800 farmers in Kano, Kebbi and Jigawa states. The farmers were provided with improved seed varieties, fertilisers, chemicals and 50 threshers under a soft loan scheme designed to enhance farmer access to inputs and extension services.

Last line

It is time for government to increase the country’s extension agents in the country’s agric sector amidst growing unemployment in order to salvage the food security agenda.

