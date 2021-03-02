Food security: ARCN canvases internship for agriculture graduates

Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN ) on Tuesday said it has recommended to the Federal Government that graduates from various colleges of agriculture and other related research institutes be subjected to internship programmes.

This it said would help to prepare students and graduates of agriculture with entrepreneurial skills required to break the over stayed jinx in developing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Executive Secretary of the Council, Prof. Garba Sharubutu said the 52 Colleges of Agriculture and other related research institutes across the country need to fully unleash it potential in addressing food insecurity.

He noted that the number of people being churned out from the agricultural institutes in the country was enough to act as catalyst to the needed transformation needed in the economic diversification in agriculture.

Sharanbutu, who was responding to questions during a scorecard event organised by Agriculture Reporters, lamented that less than 30 percent of graduates from the agric research institutes in Nigeria practice farming as a career.

