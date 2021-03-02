Agric

Food security: ARCN canvases internship for agriculture graduates

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN ) on Tuesday said it has recommended to the Federal Government that graduates from various colleges of agriculture and other related research institutes be subjected to internship programmes.
This it said would help to prepare students and graduates of agriculture with entrepreneurial skills required to break the over stayed jinx in developing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
Executive Secretary of the Council, Prof. Garba Sharubutu said the 52 Colleges of Agriculture and other related research institutes across the country need to fully unleash it potential in addressing food insecurity.
He noted that the number of people being churned out from the agricultural institutes in the country was enough to act as catalyst to the needed transformation needed in the economic diversification in agriculture.
Sharanbutu, who was responding to questions during a scorecard event organised by Agriculture Reporters, lamented that less than 30 percent of graduates from the agric research institutes in Nigeria practice farming as a career.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Agric

Reopened borders: Need to protect CBN’s agric interventions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Feelers from Nigerian farmers are that smuggling of rice into the country could increase if the land borders just reopened remain porous despite the reiteration of the Federal Government that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not give foreign exchange (forex) to any individual or group for food importation. Taiwo Hassan reports Recently, President […]
Agric

Ebonyi: Fertilizers will be costly this year

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

…warns dealers, farmers against adulteration Ebonyi State government Tuesday said fertilizers will be costly this year. Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and General Manager Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki during an interview. Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited is supplying fertilizers to the […]
Agric

FarnKonnect: Fayemi commissions world’s second biggest snail farm in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Wednesday inaugurated the world’s second largest snail farm in the state. The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect. Inaugurating the snail farm, which is the biggest on the African continent, Fayemi said the decision […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica