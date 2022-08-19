Food security fears grow over unabating flooding

Indications have emerged that Nigeria and other countries in Africa could face increased food scarcity and an unprecedented rural-urban migration crisis if the climate change-induced flooding persists till this year ending. Already, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has announced that prevailing weather pattern in Nigeria is going to cause above-normal rainfall in about 19 states between August and October this year.

Specifically, from January 2022 to August 4, over 682 people have been killed and thousands left homeless by a combination of flooding, mudslide and cyclone in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan and Uganda, data obtained from FloodList, an environmental publication, revealed. Director-General, NiMet, Mansur Matazu, stated that above-normal rainfall conditions were expected over the northern states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, much of Kebbi and Gombe, as well as northern Kaduna and Adamawa state. He said: “Normal to above normal rainfall conditions are expected over most parts of the South-Western states including Lagos, Ogun, Osun, much of Oyo, Ondo, parts of Ekiti, and Edo.”

Bob Alfa, Director of Planning at Water Resources Commission in Ghana, revealed that incessant flooding had heightened public health concerns in Ghana and could exacerbate food insecurity and lead to ruralurban migration crisis. “Urban floods in Ghana are caused mainly by unregulated development and choking of the drains network due to poor sanitation practices coupled with climate change,” he explained. Alfa added that the impact of flooding in Ghana was devastating, with fatalities being recorded in many parts of the country. Water sources are often polluted leading to water-related health issues, he said.

“If drastic measures are not taken now, the future impacts of flooding will be high relative to food security and the general economy of Ghana and Africa at large. “The impact of the flooding has the potential to stagnate economic growth in Africa if not addressed,” Alfa stated. Between 2011 and 2020, Nigeria witnessed, at least 1,187 deaths related to flooding — about 15 per cent of Africa’s overall toll, a study on impacts and approaches to modelling flood data published in May by the International Journal of Environmental Studies showed.

The study also revealed damage to property worth $904.5 million — around 21 per cent of the continent’s loss — during the time. “Flooding in Nigeria is an annual problem, yet the adverse impacts can be mitigated through effective management,” the researchers said in the study.

Environmental and flood risk consultant, Geohazards Risk Mapping Initiative, Taiwo Ogunwunmi, said that impact of flooding weighs heavily on smallholders. “During flooding, many farmers lose their farmlands, and this subsequently causes food scarcity and price hikes. Markets and shops are destroyed, subsequently affecting the livelihood of people,” Ogunwumi said.

He said functional drainage systems and enforcing stiff sanctions for indiscriminate waste disposal could combat flooding and avert deaths. “There are several factors that are contributing to the occurrence of flooding in Nigeria and other parts of Africa,” Ogunwumi said. “The most notable factors are the changing climate which has led to increased rainfall, poor drainage and low standard buildings,” he added. Ogunwumi explained that poor waste disposal was also a contributing factor to flooding, and appropriately sanctioning people who indiscriminately dispose their waste could help reduce flooding on the continent.

