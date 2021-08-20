Business

Food security: FG begins empowerment programme for farmers

…trains 300 cassava farmers

As part of measures to curb looming food insecurity in the country, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) recently trained over 300 cassava farmers in Edo State. The cassava farmers were also given improved cassava planting materials as a starter pack to boost the rainy season farming.

The cassava planting materials distributed have the attributes of early maturity, pest and disease resistant and are high yielding. The Director of Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, said that government was making efforts at promoting cassava production, processing and marketing activities in Nigeria.

She noted that the ministry was working with stakeholders to ensure that the export value in Nigeria’s cassava was enhanced. Babangida urged the farmers to make good use of the cassava stems distributed to them by planting according to the new technologies disseminated and also encouraged them to share the planting materials and technologies to fellow cassava farmers at the end of the season.

Also speaking, Edo State Coordinator of Agricultural Development, Wellington Omoregbon, said: “The purpose of the distribution of the improved cassava planting materials in Edo State is to enhance the production of the crop and make it more profitable for farmers because of the high yielding status of the planting materials.”

