Food security: FG resuscitates 41 fertiliser plants, creates 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal government on Friday said its efforts at tackling food shortages in the country has led to resuscitation of 41 fertilisers plants to boost fertilizers production and enhance crops yields for farmers. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Devel-opment, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja, at a press briefing marking 2021 World Food Day (WFD), said the resuscitation of the fertilizers plant has created about 250, 000 jobs. Abubakar noted that the initiative and other measures the present administration adopted have also reduced food import bill, while improving food security in the country.

“To boost production, the Ministry partnered the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative to ensure adequate domestic production and marketing of NPK fertilizers at affordable commercial rate and timely delivery to farmers. This has aided resuscitation of 41Nos blending plants, quality control, created about 250,000 jobs, saved foreign exchange and support food security in the country. It has also increased annual production of cash crops,” he explained. He assured that the administration had adopted effective mechanisms that will ensure that fertilizers get to grassroots farmers at an affordable price.

