Food Security: Global leaders, others weigh resilient agrifood systems

Global leaders and international agric experts have agreed that time has come to weigh the main challenges facing the world’s most vulnerable countries, Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the areas of promoting agricultural investment and using modern technologies to achieve food security. At the Fifth United Nations (UN) Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), government leaders and experts called for the LDCs to be supported through, among others, promoting agricultural investment and using modern technologies to achieve food security.

Among the many challenges they face, the LDCs remain hotspots of chronic and acute food insecurity, with an average prevalence of chronic undernourishment of 22.1 per cent, and in some countries, reaching more than 50 per cent. Despite some progress since 2020, the overall situation has worsened over the past decade due to conflict and climate shocks, as well as economic and demographic pressures. During a panel discussion at LDC5, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, called for support for LDCs in agricultural and rural development. He said: “Together we can achieve more.

It is so important to support the least developed countries in agricultural and rural development so that they could ensure their own food security.” Poland, which he said was the fifth largest food producer in the European Union with a 10.5 per cent share in EU production, “stands as an example of success that can be achieved by investing in agriculture and modernidation of the agrifood sector.” Duda argued that the LDCs should be helped with implementing various solutions to modernise their domestic agrifood sectors, including artificial intelligence tools, navigation systems, satellite images and digital platforms for farmers. “I once again pledge [Poland’s] readiness to support you through our enterprises, which have adequate experience in modernizing the sector and expanding their presence on foreign market. Together we can achieve more,” he declared. Speaking on climate smart agriculture, Minister of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources in Gambia, Rohey John Manjang, stated that like many LDCs, The Gambia was mostly an agrarian country, with a large proportion of the population relying on subsistence farming. According to her, the effects of climate change, such as higher temperatures and changing rain patterns, are affecting the productivity of the country’s crops, leading to lower yields and reduced incomes for the farmers. “Agriculture is the backbone of The Gambia, but we need to also divert this into a climate smart formula,” Rohey said. She added: “At least in as much as we want to grow food – the food to be efficient, to respond to the impact of climate change – that means this should be climate smart, that will give revenue and also build on the resilience when it comes to the impact of climate change.” “We need finance to come our way,” stressed the Minister. “We need support from the developed countries. We need support from the bigger emitters, at least to neutralize the situation on the ground,” she noted. While speaking on building resilient agrifood systems in LDCs, the Chief Economist of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Máximo Torero, said: “We need to build resilience in our agrifood systems.” He explained that LDCs were the most vulnerable nations to agrifood systems’ risk and uncertainty brought by climate change, water stresses, pests and diseases, trade and macroeconomic policies and unexpected events. “Our agrifood systems operate and will continue to operate under risk and uncertainty, and LDCs will be the most vulnerable countries to this,” he stressed. The FAO Chief Economist said that investments were needed in early warning systems to identify areas of food insecurity, the One Health approach to address the emergence of new zoonotic reservoirs, and targeted social protection to support the most vulnerable, such as cash transfers and food-for-work programmes. “We need to connect energy, water, technology and human capacity to transform agrifood systems,” the FAO expert underlined, adding that a new social contract is needed to guide our common life and our shared planet. “This social contract has as pre-condition that we work together to increase resilience to secure for all people recognition of the universal right to food and provision of the means to attain it,” he concluded

