Business

Food Security: Group trains agric extension service workers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Project in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) says it will partner with agriculture extension service workers in Delta to drive project for result. The LIFE-ND, a Federal Government agricultural flagship programme, is co-sponsored by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and State governments in the region.

The State Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Mr Collins Ashoro stated this at a one-day Workshop for Delta State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (DARDA) /Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) Stakeholders on Extension Service Delivery in Asaba.

He said that the training would enable the LIFEND partner the extension advisors(workers) to reach beneficiaries of the project through relevant advocacy in 10 Local Government Areas of the state. Ashoro said that 20 agricultural extension workers who participated in the workshop would be deployed on demand to reach the LIFE-ND beneficiaries in four commodities; fisheries, poultry, cassava and oil palm production and processing in 100 communities in selected LGAs. “This workshop is to further the need for us to collaborate with the ADP because we are aware that you have capacity to create the needed advocacy around the four commodities.

 

Our Reporters

