Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

Food security: MAN tasks processing firms on raw material measurement

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to align with accurate weighing and metering in content measurements of raw materials during production in a bid to prevent huge losses during production. The Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi- Kadir, in MAN’s in-house bulletin made available to New Telegraph, said that most raw materials were relatively cheap, but operations such as weighing, metering should be sufficiently accurate during production. According to him, imagine one per cent loss or reduction in process line of most food processing plants is worth billion of naira.

Hence, provision of accurate reliable meter and weighing equipment would reduce loss of materials and manning levels. He explained that in food processing business, material balance concept was very key to profitability. Ajayi-Kadir said in the bulletin that “processed control microprocessors and computers are now readily available that can potentially eliminate manual functions and can reduce and change character of operations. “It is possible for for a single microprocessor to control the entire production operation identifying problems, and undertake corrective action.

This could allow substantial manning reduction which could translate into quantum of savings. “However, there are a number of in- line analysis that due to current lack of availability and confidence in equipment still allow manning. eg, dissolved oxygen, original and present gravity, turbidity, haze etc.

“Though the equipment are available but cost of installation could be high.” Speaking on the product quality assurance, the MAN director-general revealed that “achievement of satisfactory product quality is dependent on control of the process during it’s production and thereby on the measurements taken during the production. “There is little doubt that improvement in accuracy and reliability of these various parameters measurements would reduce the quality of out- of- speciation product for reprocessing. “Saving one per cent of in- line analysis of the product quality would save large amount of money.”

The industrialist, however, concluded that improved inline analysis could lead to worthwhile savings because microprocessor could be fully used for process control so reducing manning levels; Aavings could be achieved in products losses and in material usage; quality assurance would be more easily achieved leading to less reprocessing and fewer returns and improvement would lead to a more consistent and highly controlled product that can benefit the industry in general. Apparently, foreign exchange crisis has hit Nigerian manufacturing sector badly, causing many firms to cut down on imported raw materials.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Spill: Fishermen demand $3.6bn fine from Shell

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

●Environmentalist tackles Conoil The Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to prevail on Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to pay the $3.6 billion fine imposed on it by an industry regulator over the 2011 Bonga oilfield spill incident. In a related development, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the […]
Business

Fintech: SEC to engage players on lawful operations

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will continue to engage players in the financial technology space and support them to operate lawfully in a bid to ensure the delivery of safe products and services without stifling innovation. The Directir General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a post-Capital Market Committee […]
Business

…admits 4.36bn ordinary shares of AIICO

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

About 4,36 billion ordinary shares of AIICO Insurance Plc were listed on the daily official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, according a report obtained from the NSE at the weekend. The additional shares listed arose from the company’s Rights Issue of 4,36 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at 80 Kobo per share […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica