Food Security: NDE launches agric devt training scheme

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has launched a Post- Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (Post-SADTS) for 50 women and youths in Ebonyi State. Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, NDE Director-General, said the training being initiated by its Rural Employment Promotion Department (REP) aimed at job creations and improving food production. Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr Don Anaba, said this at the inauguration of the 2022 Post- SADTS in Abakaliki. The D-G said the scheme had been used by the Directorate to generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youths across the country. According to him, the training scheme is in line with the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture for job and wealth creation to achieve food security for the nation.

“This is a modern approach to drive the agricultural secured employment programme forward. “Post-SADTS is a specialised one-week training for graduates of the SADTS on the application of government agricultural policies and harnessing such opportunities to further create employment. “Today, we gathered to mark the flag-off of the Post-SADTS for 50 graduated beneficiaries of SADTS in Ebonyi.

“This is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to youths in employment generation, food security and wealth creation in the country,” he explained. Mr Edem Duke, Director of REP, NDE, Abuja commended the beneficiaries and urged them to practise what they learnt after the training. Duke, represented by an NDE official, Mrs Chikaodili Okereke, assured the people that the Federal Government was committed to human capital development in the country. Mr Gabriel Ozeboh, HOD of REP, NDE, Ebonyi, said the importance of skill training to economic development of any nation could not be overemphasised. Ozeboh said SADTS also referred to an agricultural production and distribution system that sought to provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life.

 

