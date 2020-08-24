Food security: Nigeria at crossroads, loans 5,000mt grains from ECOWAS

The claims of committed efforts by the present administration to avert food crisis and ensure food security in the country have been described as a mirage. It will be recalled that both policy analysts and the international humanitarian agencies had consistently projected that Nigeria may be hit by near irredeemably food insecurity, due to both natural and several manmade factors.

This was confirmed when the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Baba Shehuri, at the weekend in Kano, shockingly revealed that Nigeria loaned about 5,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

He noted that; “The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria loaned 5,000MT of assorted grains from ECOWAS stock which was agreed to be paid back on grain for grain basis’’.

The Minister, who spoke in Kano when he received another 3.399 metric tonnes worth of cereals as humanitarian assistance from the same Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), blamed COVID- 19 for Nigeria’s failure to have returned the grains to ECOWAS according to the agreement reached.

He did not disclose if there was any precise plan to pay in the nearest future, but said that the loaned grains would be returned. He explained that modalities had been put in place to replace the ECOWAS stock before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That notwith standing, I can assure you that the stock will be replaced in due course.” While he failed to disclose the actual time when the Federal Government loaned the assorted grains from ECOWAS and the purpose, he noted that the Department of Food and Strategic Reserve of his Ministry signed a contractual agreement with ECOWAS since 2017.

Shehuri further said that; ‘’this necessitated the signing of a Contract Agreement between ECOWAS and the Ministry’s Department of Food & Strategic Reserve on 7th July, 2017. This included keeping a substantial quantity of food in her food reserve that can be used for intervention in case of emergencies and to boost food security within the ECOWAS member states.’’

