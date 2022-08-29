Food Security: RURCON trains Farmers in 20 communities

A non-governmental organisation, Rural Development Counsellor for Christian Churches in Africa (RURCON), with support from Bread for the World Germany, has trained and empowered farmers from 20 communities in Makarfi and Soba Local Government Areas of Kaduna State to build the farmers’ capacity on climate-smart integrated agricultural techniques that are cheaper and eco-friendly. Executive Director of RURCON, Mrs Dinatu Ayinzat, in an interview with New Telegraph in Jos, said RURCON has taken the challenge to support vulnerable farmers in various Nigerian communities to meet their physical need for food. Ayinzat said the goal of the project was for farmers who were food insecure to achieve food security for their families and the nation as a whole, adding that the farming techniques will help them produce healthy food with a minimal amount of chemical inputs which will eventually manifest in reducing health challenges. The executive director added that they were able to accomplish the project to impact the farmers positively with skills with the help of Bread for the World Germany. According to her, RURCON is a faith-based nongovernmental organisation, whose vision is to see African communities transformed as God intends and to provide services for the holistic development of people through Christian churches, organisations and direct engagement with communities in Africa. She said holistic development entails taking care of the spiritual and the physical needs of men, adding that it is on this premise that RURCON took up the challenge to support these vulnerable farmers to meet their physical need for food. He pleaded with the farmers to give back to their families, neighbours, and society what they have learned to help people to be food secure.

