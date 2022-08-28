Business

Food Security: RURCON trains farmers in 20 Nigerian communities

An NGO, Rural Development Counsellor for Christian Churches in Africa (RURCON) with support from Bread for the World Germany has trained and empowered farmers from 20 communities in Makarfi and Soba LGAs, of Kaduna State to build the farmers’ capacity on climate-smart integrated agricultural techniques which are cheaper and more eco-friendly.

The Executive Director of RURCON Mrs  Dinatu Ayinzat in an interview with New Telegraph in Jos said RURCON has taken a challenge to support vulnerable farmers in various Nigerian communities to meet their physical need for food.

Ayinzat disclosed that the goal of the project was for farmers who were food insecure to achieve food security for their families and the nation as a whole, adding that the farming techniques will help them produce healthy foods with a minimal amount of chemical inputs which will eventually manifest in reducing health challenges.

The Executive Director noted that they were able to accomplish the project to impact the farmers positively with skills with the help of Bread for the World Germany.

 

 

