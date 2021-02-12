Business

Food security: Stakeholder counsels FG on post-harvest losses

With the alarming rate of unemployment in the country, which has hit 21.7 per cent, coupled with the current inflation rate at 15.75 per cent, a food processing technology firm, WUFAS AGRONet, has lamented that the poor food security situation will worsen things, saying the situation is more attributable to lack of seriousness on the part of farmers and some stakeholders.

The firm urged the federal and state governments to redefine the entrepreneurial education in Nigeria in line with the agricultural sectoral demands to boost food security and overcome post-harvest losses. Consequently, the agric technology firm explained that government’s move to key into redefining the entrepreneurial education would help in tackling the incessant pre-harvest agricultural productions as against the 40 per cent losses.

In addition, it pointed out that the federal and state governments must play a pivotal role as a platform to train and build capacity of the teeming youthful population, the unemployed graduates and other food handlers in the sustainable food security and value chain development to stem the current inflation rate of 15.75 per cent (National Bureau of Statistic January 2021). Co-ordinator, WUFAS AGRONet, Akin Faleye, disclosed this in a chat with this newspaper, saying that agriculture has been the largest employer of labour over time with about 55 per cent providing self-sufficiency of about 22 per cent yield of the national food supplies. He explained that the preharvest agricultural productions were mostly on subsistence level with no adequate post harvest (processing) handling, resulting in wastage of about 40 per cent. According to him, the attendant wastage is not unconnected with lack of on-the-farm processing, occasioned by infrastructural deficit such as storage, good road network and electricity, among others.

He noted that as at December 2020, food inflation rate was 19.58 per cent as released by NBS. The WUFAS AGRONet coordinator said: “Limitless employment opportunities abounds for the teeming youthful population in both the pre-harvest and post-harvest agricultural activities which are: handling, storage, processing, packaging, distribution and marketing. It is asserted with good authority that without good and result oriented post harvest value chain the whole efforts put into pre-harvest farming will be useless.”

To this end, Faleye noted that human capital development consultancy in food processing technology came up with a redefined entrepreneurial/ empowerment programmes to build capacity in the post harvest sector. Speaking on the rudimentary ethics of food processing, Faleye said, to be globally competitive in food processing there are “ethics” that will result in international best practices if sequentially adopted, such as water treatment. “It is globally recognised that poor water quality will produce poor quality products, hence the need for adequate understanding of water treatment.

Food management system, this includes food laws, personal hygiene, hygienic manufac-turing practice and utensils etc. Food Preservation- for longer shelve life. “Food Packaging – various packaging functions exisit as for mechanical handling. Prevention against natural elements eg oxygen, moisture, temperature as well as aesthetics values enhancement, among others,” he said.

