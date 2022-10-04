News

Food Security: Stakeholders seek more commitment from media practitioners

Posted on

Stakeholders have urged media practitioners to take the lead in the fight for food security in the country, through their reportage and advocacy efforts.

This call was made recently during the just concluded 6th Open Forum on Agricultural (OFAB) Media Awards in Abuja.

 

Specifically, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said the media was key setting agenda and also influencing the kind of attention that government givestoagriculturalactivities. The university don noted that the fight for the realisation of food security can’t be won without the media practitionersplayingacriticalrole.

According to him more media advocacy was needed togetallstakeholdersinvolved in the fight, especially now that food crisis was raising moreconcernsinthecountry.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

