Food Security: Stakeholders urge more commitment from media

Stakeholders have urged media practitioners to take the lead in the fight for food security in the country, through their reportage and advocacy efforts. This call was made recently during the just concluded 6th Open Forum on Agricultural (OFAB) Media Awards in Abuja. Specifically, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said the media was key in setting agenda and also influencing the kind of attention that government gives to agricultural activities.

The don noted that the fight for the realisation of food security could not be won without the media practitioners playing a critical role. According to him, more media advocacy is needed to get all stakeholders involved in the fight, especially now that food crisis was raising more concerns in the country. “More has to be done in reporting agriculture in Nigeria and the media had responsibility of promoting evidence based researches and breakthroughs recorded. Media can act as partners in progress and influence policy directions,’’ Pate said.

The Country Coordinator of OFAB, Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, said apart from promoting food security, stakeholders also needed to motivate media practitioners in any way possible. Gidado explained that the award was instituted to encourage journalists, who are contributing to the fight towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production in the country. She said: “This award was instituted to ensure that journalists reporting on the subject matter are exposed to best practices in the profession.

“The sixth edition of the award recognises exemplary journalism that stimulates best practices in the adoption of agricultural technologies, particularly agricultural biotechnology. “Therefore, it seeks to recognise outstanding journalists in all media genres involved in the coverage of agric biotech stories in sub-Saharan Africa with the objective to appreciate their contribution in promoting sustainable agricultural technologies.

