Business

Food Security: Stakeholders urge more commitment from media

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Stakeholders have urged media practitioners to take the lead in the fight for food security in the country, through their reportage and advocacy efforts. This call was made recently during the just concluded 6th Open Forum on Agricultural (OFAB) Media Awards in Abuja. Specifically, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said the media was key in setting agenda and also influencing the kind of attention that government gives to agricultural activities.

The don noted that the fight for the realisation of food security could not be won without the media practitioners playing a critical role. According to him, more media advocacy is needed to get all stakeholders involved in the fight, especially now that food crisis was raising more concerns in the country. “More has to be done in reporting agriculture in Nigeria and the media had responsibility of promoting evidence based researches and breakthroughs recorded. Media can act as partners in progress and influence policy directions,’’ Pate said.

The Country Coordinator of OFAB, Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, said apart from promoting food security, stakeholders also needed to motivate media practitioners in any way possible. Gidado explained that the award was instituted to encourage journalists, who are contributing to the fight towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production in the country. She said: “This award was instituted to ensure that journalists reporting on the subject matter are exposed to best practices in the profession.

“The sixth edition of the award recognises exemplary journalism that stimulates best practices in the adoption of agricultural technologies, particularly agricultural biotechnology. “Therefore, it seeks to recognise outstanding journalists in all media genres involved in the coverage of agric biotech stories in sub-Saharan Africa with the objective to appreciate their contribution in promoting sustainable agricultural technologies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira eases 5.5% against dollar on official market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira eased 5.5 per cent against the dollar on the official market on Tuesday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold dollars to lenders at a lower rate. Reuters reported traders as saying that the naira eased to N380.50 per dollar in off-market trades, from N360.50/$1 close on Monday. No quotes for the […]
Business

LG unveils AI-powered washing machine

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

LG has introduced advanced innovation in laundry with the unveiling of its Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) washing machine. According to the company, the new washers are capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results. “The AI […]
Business

S&P Global: Rising rates pressuring countries’ credit ratings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A growing group of countries are likely to see their credit ratings come under pressure as rising global interest rates hit already-stretched finances, one of the world’s biggest rating agencies S&P Global has warned. A new report published by the firm’s top analysts, yesterday, said heavily-indebted Italy could be facing its highest debt bill as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica