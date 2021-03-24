Food Sufficiency: Farmers receive free seedlings from A’Ibom govt

The Akwa Ibom State government has distributed maize, Okra and onion seedlings, improved plantain suckers, cassava cuttings, pineapple suckers and other inputs to farmers in line with its food sufficiency programme.

The distribution of the items, which took place on Wednesday, at the open field of the Ministry of Agriculture in Uyo, was in view of the first planting season, occasioned by the early rains experienced in the state.

Distributing the seedlings to the farmers, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for being proactive in his agricultural development programmes, and ensuring that farmers were well empowered to actualize his food sufficiency drive.

She recalled that since the inception of the Governor Emmanuel-led administration, agriculture has been prioritized, while farmers have had no cause to lag behind.

Responding, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Prince Bassey Inwang, lauded the Governor and Commissioner for the efforts put in at bettering agriculture.

He applauded the recent training of 1, 025 farmers for one week on different value chains and assured that the seedlings given will be cultivated.

The AFAN Chairman also informed the Commissioner of the Association’s procurement of 10 hectares of land at Use Nten for the cultivation of different farm produces, to boost food sufficiency in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...