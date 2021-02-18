Food sufficiency: We’re ready to partner AKSG for bumper harvest – AGRAP

Our Reporter

A group of young and vibrant agro experts have come under the aegis of Agricultural Graduates and Professionals (AGRAP) to state their readiness to collaborate with the Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG) in order to boost staple food production.

The group made this known on Wednesday during a curtsey visit on the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong in his office in Uyo.

The National President of AGRAP, Sampson Izonguwu stated that the group was made up of professionals in various fields of agriculture, with a common bias for mass production of staple food inline with the food sufficiency drive of the Udom Emmanuel-administration.

“We want to partner the Akwa Ibom State Government in the area of sustainable food production and profitability in the agricultural sector.

“We have members who are well vested in various agricultural fields, having been trained at various institutions across the country.

“We came together as a group of professionals to take sides with the government in order to explore the agricultural opportunities in Akwa Ibom State for the benefit of the citizenry.

“We are first, attracted to Akwa Ibom because we have noticed the interest of the state government in agriculture development through the various policies and programmes of the governor which are directly tied to the development of the sector.”

Izonguwu also explained that AGRAP has a roadmap designed to cater for the processes of food production from the point of conception to the point of finished products.

While listing the benefits that would accrue to the state as a result of the collaboration, Izonguwu also advocated that the state government should make available 500 acres of land for agricultural development in each of the 31 local government areas.

Also speaking at the event, the Diaspora Coordinator of AGRAP, Mr. Utibe Utin remarked that: ”We are here to identify with the government of Akwa Ibom State, by mainly given us land for agricultural ventures, because we have the expertise to guarantee bumper production of finished farm produce.

Responding, the Information Commissioner, Comr. Ememobong highlighted the achievements so far recorded by the Udom Emmanuel’s administration and described it as laudable and unparalleled.

He said: “As a state, we have very impressive records in agricultural development, and we are targeting more achievements in the sector.”

The information Boss therefore said that the Udom Emmanuel’s administration was working to make sure that the state sustained the current agricultural revolution in order to boost food availability and at affordable prices.

Comr. Ememobong thanked the group for the visit, and pledged the ministry’s support towards the actualization of the group’s readiness to collaborate with the state government for agricultural development.

Like this: Like Loading...