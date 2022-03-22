Food Support Scheme: We’ve engaged over 50 SMEs in Osun – Govt

The Government of Osun, on Tuesday, disclosed that it has successfully engaged over 50 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) since the introduction of its Food Support Scheme one year ago.

The state government noted that the impact of the scheme that was introduced to provide food support to vulnerable residents, has been very holistic and greatly felt by different sectors of the state’s economy.

This is even as the government marked the one year anniversary of the existence of the scheme with the flag-off of the 12th edition which held at the open space of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

According to the government, the initiative has helped to feed 360,000 vulnerable residents with the multiplier effects on over one million people constituting various households that had benefited in one way or the other since the inception of the programme last year.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony of the 12th edition of the programme, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said the positive impact of the scheme on the economy of the State cannot be over-emphasized as it had helped to stimulate the economy through the promotion of local production, encouragement of local entrepreneurs and by extension, alleviation of poverty and hunger.

