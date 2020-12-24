Foods rich in potassium, fibre can control hypertension (2)

What you eat affects your blood pressure in several ways. Eating a lot of foods which are high in saturated fats can cause a condition called atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis causes your blood vessels to narrow, resulting in high blood pressure.

Foods that are high in fat or sugar can also contribute to obesity, which increases your risk of high blood pressure. The same applies if you eat more calories than you burn.

Bananas

Eating foods that are rich in potassium is better than taking supplements. One large banana contains 602 milligrams of potassium and has only 140 calories, two gram of protein and four grams of fibre.

Other vitamins and minerals are a full range of B Vitamins, 0.7mg of thiamine, .15mg of riboflavin, .82mg Niacin, .88mg Vitamin B6, 29mg of folic acid and13.8mg of vitamin C. Banana also contains, magnesium, iron and zinc.

For those suffering from hypertension, it is recommended that they take two to three bananas daily. However, if you are obese or prone to being overweight, you might consider not taking more than two bananas a day, as the high potassium content of banana makes it unsuitable for those who wish to lose weight

Salmon, mackerel, and fish with omega-3s

Fish are a great source of lean protein. Fatty fish like mackerel and salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and lower triglycerides. In addition to these fish sources, trout contains vitamin D. Foods rarely contain vitamin D, and this hormone-like vitamin has properties that can lower blood pressure. One benefit of preparing fish is that it’s easy to flavour and cook. To try it, place a fillet of salmon in parchment paper and season with herbs, lemon, and olive oil. Bake the fish in a preheated oven at 450°F for 12-15 minutes.

Garlic and onion

Garlic and Onion can help re-duce hypertension by increasing the amount of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps promote vasodilation, or the widening of arteries, to reduce blood pressure. Incorporating flavourful herbs and spices into your daily diet can also help you cut back on your salt intake.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an example of healthy fat. It contains polyphenols which are inflammation-fighting compounds that can help reduce blood pressure. Coconut oil can help you meet your two to three daily servings of fat as part of the DASH diet. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

The DASH diet is a lifelong approach to healthy eating that’s designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure. The DASH diet encourages you to reduce the sodium in your diet and eat a variety of foods rich in nutrients that help lower blood pressure, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium.

By following the DASH diet, you may be able to reduce your blood pressure by a few points in just two weeks. Over time, your systolic blood pressure could drop by eight to 14 points, which can make a significant difference in your health risks.

Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in vitamins A, B6, C, calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium, niacin and thiamine. However, lycopene, which is also present in tomato, is the most well-known phytonutrient present in watermelon.

Watermelon is made up of 92% water, has little or no fat, is low in sodium and low in calories. Fruits like watermelon allow the human body to function optimally because of the high contents of antioxidants.

Antioxidants are good protection against cancer, arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure, while Amino Acids boost the body’s immune system, thereby protecting against all forms of diseases.

Lycopene, which is also present in tomatoes, grapefruits and guava, is beneficial for a healthy heart, strong bone, and helps to prevent prostate cancer.

