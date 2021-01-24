Foods that boost immunity

It has become vital to take necessary precautions to protect oneself against the deadly coronavirus.
And one of the best ways to arm yourself against the increasing spread of the virus is to boost the immune system with natural fruits, nuts and vegetables. Add at least one of these fruit, nuts or veggies in your diet daily And because there is no talking of beauty without good health, it is important to note foods that your body needs most to stay healthy.
Citrus
First on the list is citrus fruits. Most people turn straight to vitamin C
after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune
system.
Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells,
which are key to fighting infections.
Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. Citrus fruits like oranges,
tangerine, lemons, citrus grapefruit, limes and so on. With such a variety
to choose from, it’s easy to add a squeeze of this vitamin to any meal.
Because your body doesn’t produce or store it, you need daily vitamin
C for continued health. The recommended daily amount for most Is 75
mg for women and 90 mg for men.
These fruits are in season, indulge and eat as often as possible.
Beetroots are packed with fiber, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and
vitamin C. Popularly called Beets, beetroots are sweet and nutritious root
vegetables available all year long. Beets owe a lot of their nutrient properties
to betanins, compounds that give the vegetable its rich, red colour.
Carrots: Brightly colored carrots are a good source of beta-carotene,
fiber, vitamin K, potassium, and various antioxidants for whole body
health. Some of carrot’s potent antioxidants include carotenoids, which
are linked to improved immune function and reduced risk of several diseases
including heart disease, various degenerative diseases, and certain
types of cancer.
Apple: Another vitamin C filled fruit; apples also contain potassium,
vitamins K and A, and manganese. Apples are loaded with diseasefighting
antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which
may lower risk of certain cancers, and you know, visits from the doctor.
Garlic
Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy
concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin. It adds
a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilization
recognized its value in fighting infections and this is why good old
garlic is important.
Ginger
Ginger has been used to fight common cold for many decades. They
are said to be rich in vitamins.
Bell peppers
Bell peppers are a tasty,colorful and low calorie snack that is also extremely
nutritious. Bell peppers are packed with vitamins C,A, water and
antioxidants. They’re also low in calories and a good source of additional
vitamins and minerals like vitamins E, B6, K1, potassium and folate.
Green, yellow, red and orange peppers are great source of Vitamin A,
potassium, folate, and vitamin E. It s possible that some of the green peppers
you see in the store may be unripe red peppers, however, they never
turn into yellow or orange ones.
Yellow peppers have more than twice the vitamin C than green and
half the vitamin A.
Orange peppers contain a bit more vitamin C than green peppers but
less than yellow ones. K1
Red peppers tend to be the sweetest and have the most vitamin A out
of all the bell peppers(they have 8X the amount of vitamin A than green!).
They are also a good source of vitamin C and have the antioxidant capsanthin
present, which is responsible for the red color. Before they are ripe,
they can be green in color, which is why occasionally green peppers in
the store are actually red ones)
Spinach is not just rich in vitamin C, it is also packed with numerous
antioxidants and beta carotene, which may both increase the infectionfighting
ability of our immune systems.
Similar to broccoli, spinach is healthiest when it is not over cooked as
little, so that it retains its nutrients. However, light cooking makes it easier
to absorb the vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be released from
oxalic acid.
Almond
When it comes to preventing and fighting off colds, vitamin E tends
to take a backseat to vitamin C. However, this powerful antioxidant
is key to a healthy immune system.
It’s a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires the presence
of fat to be absorbed properly. Nuts, such as almonds, are packed
with the vitamin and also have healthy fats.
Adults only need about 15 mg of vitamin E each day. A half-cup
serving of almonds, which is about 46 whole, shelled almonds,
provides around 100 percentTrusted Source of the recommended
daily amount.
There are so many other foods that boost immunity which you
can find out about.