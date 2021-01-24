Foods that boost immunity

It has become vital to take necessary precautions to protect oneself against the deadly coronavirus.

And one of the best ways to arm yourself against the increasing spread of the virus is to boost the immune system with natural fruits, nuts and vegetables. Add at least one of these fruit, nuts or veggies in your diet daily And because there is no talking of beauty without good health, it is important to note foods that your body needs most to stay healthy.

Citrus

First on the list is citrus fruits. Most people turn straight to vitamin C

after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune

system.

Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells,

which are key to fighting infections.

Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. Citrus fruits like oranges,

tangerine, lemons, citrus grapefruit, limes and so on. With such a variety

to choose from, it’s easy to add a squeeze of this vitamin to any meal.

Because your body doesn’t produce or store it, you need daily vitamin

C for continued health. The recommended daily amount for most Is 75

mg for women and 90 mg for men.

These fruits are in season, indulge and eat as often as possible.

Beetroots are packed with fiber, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and

vitamin C. Popularly called Beets, beetroots are sweet and nutritious root

vegetables available all year long. Beets owe a lot of their nutrient properties

to betanins, compounds that give the vegetable its rich, red colour.

Carrots: Brightly colored carrots are a good source of beta-carotene,

fiber, vitamin K, potassium, and various antioxidants for whole body

health. Some of carrot’s potent antioxidants include carotenoids, which

are linked to improved immune function and reduced risk of several diseases

including heart disease, various degenerative diseases, and certain

types of cancer.

Apple: Another vitamin C filled fruit; apples also contain potassium,

vitamins K and A, and manganese. Apples are loaded with diseasefighting

antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which

may lower risk of certain cancers, and you know, visits from the doctor.

Garlic

Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy

concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin. It adds

a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilization

recognized its value in fighting infections and this is why good old

garlic is important.

Ginger

Ginger has been used to fight common cold for many decades. They

are said to be rich in vitamins.

Bell peppers

Bell peppers are a tasty,colorful and low calorie snack that is also extremely

nutritious. Bell peppers are packed with vitamins C,A, water and

antioxidants. They’re also low in calories and a good source of additional

vitamins and minerals like vitamins E, B6, K1, potassium and folate.

Green, yellow, red and orange peppers are great source of Vitamin A,

potassium, folate, and vitamin E. It s possible that some of the green peppers

you see in the store may be unripe red peppers, however, they never

turn into yellow or orange ones.

Yellow peppers have more than twice the vitamin C than green and

half the vitamin A.

Orange peppers contain a bit more vitamin C than green peppers but

less than yellow ones. K1

Red peppers tend to be the sweetest and have the most vitamin A out

of all the bell peppers(they have 8X the amount of vitamin A than green!).

They are also a good source of vitamin C and have the antioxidant capsanthin

present, which is responsible for the red color. Before they are ripe,

they can be green in color, which is why occasionally green peppers in

the store are actually red ones)

Spinach is not just rich in vitamin C, it is also packed with numerous

antioxidants and beta carotene, which may both increase the infectionfighting

ability of our immune systems.

Similar to broccoli, spinach is healthiest when it is not over cooked as

little, so that it retains its nutrients. However, light cooking makes it easier

to absorb the vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be released from

oxalic acid.

Almond

When it comes to preventing and fighting off colds, vitamin E tends

to take a backseat to vitamin C. However, this powerful antioxidant

is key to a healthy immune system.

It’s a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires the presence

of fat to be absorbed properly. Nuts, such as almonds, are packed

with the vitamin and also have healthy fats.

Adults only need about 15 mg of vitamin E each day. A half-cup

serving of almonds, which is about 46 whole, shelled almonds,

provides around 100 percentTrusted Source of the recommended

daily amount.

There are so many other foods that boost immunity which you

can find out about.

