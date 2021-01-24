Body & Soul

Foods that boost immunity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It has become vital to take necessary precautions to protect oneself against the deadly coronavirus.

And one of the best ways to arm yourself against the increasing spread of the virus is to boost the immune system with natural fruits, nuts and vegetables. Add at least one of these fruit, nuts or veggies in your diet daily And because there is no talking of beauty without good health, it is important to note foods that your body needs most to stay healthy.

Citrus

First on the list is citrus fruits. Most people turn straight to vitamin C
after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune
system.

Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells,
which are key to fighting infections.

Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. Citrus fruits like oranges,
tangerine, lemons, citrus grapefruit, limes and so on. With such a variety
to choose from, it’s easy to add a squeeze of this vitamin to any meal.
Because your body doesn’t produce or store it, you need daily vitamin
C for continued health. The recommended daily amount for most Is 75
mg for women and 90 mg for men.

These fruits are in season, indulge and eat as often as possible.

Beetroots are packed with fiber, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and
vitamin C. Popularly called Beets, beetroots are sweet and nutritious root
vegetables available all year long. Beets owe a lot of their nutrient properties
to betanins, compounds that give the vegetable its rich, red colour.

 

Carrots: Brightly colored carrots are a good source of beta-carotene,
fiber, vitamin K, potassium, and various antioxidants for whole body
health. Some of carrot’s potent antioxidants include carotenoids, which
are linked to improved immune function and reduced risk of several diseases
including heart disease, various degenerative diseases, and certain
types of cancer.

Apple: Another vitamin C filled fruit; apples also contain potassium,
vitamins K and A, and manganese. Apples are loaded with diseasefighting
antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which
may lower risk of certain cancers, and you know, visits from the doctor.
Garlic

Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy
concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin. It adds
a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilization
recognized its value in fighting infections and this is why good old
garlic is important.

Ginger

Ginger has been used to fight common cold for many decades. They
are said to be rich in vitamins.

Bell peppers

Bell peppers are a tasty,colorful and low calorie snack that is also extremely
nutritious. Bell peppers are packed with vitamins C,A, water and
antioxidants. They’re also low in calories and a good source of additional
vitamins and minerals like vitamins E, B6, K1, potassium and folate.

Green, yellow, red and orange peppers are great source of Vitamin A,
potassium, folate, and vitamin E. It s possible that some of the green peppers
you see in the store may be unripe red peppers, however, they never
turn into yellow or orange ones.

Yellow peppers have more than twice the vitamin C than green and
half the vitamin A.

Orange peppers contain a bit more vitamin C than green peppers but
less than yellow ones. K1

Red peppers tend to be the sweetest and have the most vitamin A out
of all the bell peppers(they have 8X the amount of vitamin A than green!).
They are also a good source of vitamin C and have the antioxidant capsanthin
present, which is responsible for the red color. Before they are ripe,
they can be green in color, which is why occasionally green peppers in
the store are actually red ones)

Spinach is not just rich in vitamin C, it is also packed with numerous
antioxidants and beta carotene, which may both increase the infectionfighting
ability of our immune systems.

Similar to broccoli, spinach is healthiest when it is not over cooked as
little, so that it retains its nutrients. However, light cooking makes it easier
to absorb the vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be released from
oxalic acid.

Almond

When it comes to preventing and fighting off colds, vitamin E tends
to take a backseat to vitamin C. However, this powerful antioxidant
is key to a healthy immune system.

It’s a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires the presence
of fat to be absorbed properly. Nuts, such as almonds, are packed
with the vitamin and also have healthy fats.

Adults only need about 15 mg of vitamin E each day. A half-cup
serving of almonds, which is about 46 whole, shelled almonds,
provides around 100 percentTrusted Source of the recommended
daily amount.

There are so many other foods that boost immunity which you
can find out about.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul Sunday Magazine

I don’t wish to marry a fellow actor –Oge Gabriel

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Oge Gabriel has big dreams of becoming a phenomenal actress. The young actress, who graduated in March 2020, from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a B.Sc in Mass Communication, speaks with Ifeoma Ononye in this interview about her experiences in the industry so far   Most actors and actresses have different stories […]
Body & Soul

When fowl fouls the air

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  A dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone […]
Body & Soul

My dad’s death has given me reasons to fight for Southern Kaduna –Joel Amadi

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria Afropop singer, Joel Amadi is still living through the nightmare of losing his dad on July 24, 2020 to the current killings happening in Southern Kaduna communities. Amadi Didam’s tragic death serves as an eye opener that the people butchered everyday in Southern Kaduna are not aliens but real people with families. Though Amadi’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica