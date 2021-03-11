Foods that can lower blood pressure (2)

Health

Foods that can lower blood pressure

Foods that are high in fat or sugar can also contribute to obesity, whichincreasesyourriskof high blood pressure. The same applies if you eat more calories than you burn.

Beets

Beets are high in nitric oxide, which canhelpopenyourbloodvesselsandlowerblood pressure. Thenitratesinbeetroot juice help to lower blood pressure within afewhours. Beetsaregrowninthenorthern partof Nigeriaandtransported to the rest of the country for sales. Check your local vegetable market for beets. You can juice your own beets or merely cook and eat the whole root. Beetroot is delicious when roasted or added to stir-fries and stews. You can also bake them into chips. Be careful when handling beets — the juice can stain your hands and clothes.

Bananas

Eating foods that are rich in potassium is better than taking supplements. One large banana contains 602 milligrams of potassium and has only 140 calories, two gram of protein and four grams of fibre. Other vitamins and minerals are a full range of B Vitamins, 0.7mg of thiamine, .15mg of riboflavin, .82mg Niacin, .88mg Vitamin B6, 29mg of folic acid and13.8mg of vitamin C. Banana alsocontains, magnesium, ironand zinc. For those suffering from hypertension, it is recommended that they take two to three bananas daily. However, if you are obese or prone to being overweight, you mightconsidernottakingmorethantwo bananasaday, asthehighpotassiumcontent of banana makes it unsuitable for those who wish to lose weight.

Salmon, mackerel, and fish with omega- 3s

Fish are a great source of lean protein. Fatty fish like mackerel and salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which canlowerbloodpressure, reduceinflammation, and lower triglycerides. In addition to these fish sources, trout contains vitaminD. Foodsrarelycontainvitamin D, and this hormone-like vitamin has propertiesthatcanlowerbloodpressure.

One benefit of preparing fish is that it’s easy to flavour and cook. To try it, place a fillet of salmon in parchment paper and season with herbs, lemon, and olive oil. Bake the fish in a preheated oven at 450°F for 12-15 minutes.

Garlicandonion

Garlic and Onion can help reduce hypertension by increasing the amount of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps promote vasodilation, or the widening of arteries, to reduce blood pressure. Incorporating flavourful herbs and spices into your daily diet can also help you cut back on your salt intake.

Coconutoil

Coconut oil is an example of healthy fat. It contains polyphenols which are inflammation-fighting compounds that can help reduce blood pressure. Coconut oil can help you meet your two to three daily servings of fat as part of the DASH diet. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The DASH diet is a lifelong approach to healthy eating that’s designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure. The DASH diet encourages you to reduce the sodium in your diet and eat a variety of foods rich in nutrients that help lower blood pressure, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium. By following the DASH diet, you may be able to reduce your blood pressure by a few points in just two weeks. Over time, your systolic blood pressure could drop by eight to 14 points, which can make a significant difference in your health risks.

Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in vitamins A, B6, C, calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium, niacin and thiamine. However, lycopene, which is also present in tomato, is the most well-known phytonutrient present in watermelon. Watermelon is made up of 92% water, has little or no fat, is low in sodium and low in calories. Fruits like watermelon allow the human body to function optimally because of the high contents of antioxidants. Antioxidants are good protection against cancer, arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure, while Amino Acids boost the body’s immune system, thereby protecting against all forms of diseases. Lycopene, which is also present in tomatoes, grapefruits and guava, is beneficial for a healthy heart, strong bone, and helps to prevent prostate cancer.

