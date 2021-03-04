Health

Foods that can lower blood pressure

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM Comment(0)

What you eat affects your blood pressure in several ways. Eating a lot of foods which are high in saturated fats can cause a condition called atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis causes your blood vessels to narrow, resulting in high blood pressure. Foods that are high in fat or sugar can also contribute to obesity, which increases your risk of high blood pressure. The same applies if you eat more calories than you burn. Foods, which contain potassium, magnesium and fibre are all thought to help control blood pressure.

Potassium is a mineral that helps to lower blood pressure by balancing out the adverse effects that salt has on your body. You can get potassium from a wide range of foods, such as potatoes, (especially sweet potatoes) bananas, no added sugar tomato sauce, orange juice, yoghurt and fat-free milk. Tuna fish is also a good source of potassium. Potassium helps your kidneys get rid of more sodium through your urine. This, in turn, lowers your blood pressure. Below is a list of some foods that can help lower blood pressure.

managing high blood pressure. The leaves are excellent for diarrhoea, liver enlargement, and hepatitis. It is an excellent immune booster to those who often feel weak and tired, and those prone to frequent attacks of malaria. In many scientific studies and trails, waterleaf showed that it could inhibit the proliferation of cancerous cells and shrink tumours. Other studies have been focused on its cerebral-protective potential, and it indicates that consumption of waterleaf enhances brain activities and protects brain tissues. Waterleaf is also a good remedy for insomnia (sleeping disorder). Waterleaf contains more proteins than cashew nuts, more pectin (a food fibre that helps digestion) than apples, and have a high level of vitamin B, essential amino acids, omega3-fatty acids, resins, iron, calcium, copper, lead, manganese and zinc. It is also a rich source of carotenoids, vitamin C, A, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, alpha and beta tocopherols.

Below are things to keep in mind when using vegetable:

• Don’t buy fruit and vegetable dishes that come with sauces. They often contain a lot of fat, salt and sugar.

• Vary the types of fruit and vegetables you eat. Each has different health benefits, and it will keep your meals interesting. By eating a wide range of fruit and vegetables, you will ensure that your body is getting all the nutrients it needs.

• Don’t add sugar to fruit or salt to vegetableswhenyoucookorservethem.

• Try to eat fresh fruit and vegetables as soon as possible. They will lose their nutrients over time, so if you want to store your ingredients for a while, it is best to freeze them or buy frozen packets.

• Avoid leaving vegetables open to the air, light or heat if they have been cut. Always cover and chill them, but don’t soak them because the vitamins and minerals can dissolve away.

• Vegetables keep more of their vitamins and minerals if you lightly steam or bake them, instead of boiling or frying them.

• If you boil vegetables, use as little water as possible to help keep the vitamins and minerals in them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks. While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them from embarking […]
Health

Fighting COVID-19 by boosting immune system through nutrition

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Carefully controlled laboratory studies are suggesting that under the right indoor conditions, the virus that causes COVID-19, can float in the air and, to a certain degree, spread that way. This new development unveiled recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is raising new concern about how far the virus can spread among people, but […]
Health

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

    An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine’s use next Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday. In an advisory to media about next week, the WHO said on Friday night: “The Strategic Advisory Group of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica