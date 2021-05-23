Foods that can protect the skin from sun damage

No matter how meticulous you are, there are days you may leave the house without a sunscreen.

Considering how harsh the sun has been these days, it important to note foods, fruits or vegetables that can protect the skin from sun damage.

As the sunscreen products help protect the skin from the outside, it is also beneficial to protect the skin from the inside by eating right.

Carotenoids are the compounds that give foods their vibrant color. For example, the green leafy vegetables, the red beets, to the yellow and orange-colored fruits and vegetables get their colours due to the presence of carotenoids.

Carotenoids act as natural sunscreens to the plants and offer us the same benefit. This is why eating veggies like beetroots, carrots and oranges are great for skin.

Red and orange fruits and veggies: eating Oranges, red peppers, tomatoes, and carrots which are rich in lycopene and beta-carotene are great for skin protection.

Other beta-carotene rich foods to consider are Sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, collard greens and most yellow/orange veggies.

Lycopene rich foods to make your friends are tomatoes, watermelon, papaya, pink guava, pink grapefruit, persimmons, red cabbage and so on.

Drink green tea: Green tea has been shown to help prevent non-melanoma skin cancer, and it’s full of polyphenols, which help inhibit cancer development.

Eat the right oils: Consuming healthy oils, including coconut, olive, sesame, borage, evening primrose, and avocado helps keep the skin healthy and more resistant to sun damage. Incidentally, putting oils such as coconut and olive on your skin blocks about 20% of UV rays.

Soothe with Aloe Vera. Aloe vera gel is soothing and healing to the skin. It’s the perfect thing to apply if you’ve spent a bit too much time in the sun. Some people also use aloe vera on their skin regularly because it calms and relieves any irritation or redness.

Apply Vitamin E. Applying a natural form of vitamin e to your skin, such as alpha-tocopherol or tocotrienol, has been shown to protect skin from the sun and as an added bonus, to reduce the length and depth of wrinkles.

