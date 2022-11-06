Body & Soul

Foods that eliminate wrinkles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nobody likes wrinkles on their face and this is why many beauty routines that are said to get rid of wrinkles or prevent wrinkles have always been among the best seller beauty products. Time is not the only cause of hated wrinkles.

There are other factors that can damage many aspects of the skin, and cause the appearance of spots, irritations and those mentioned to wrinkles.

In the cosmetic industry, there are a large number of methods, treatments and even interventions to disguise or completely erase these marks of age.

When choosing one, the available budget must be taken into account. However, these types of treatments are not the only option. Food plays a fundamental role in all aspects of our health and here we will tell you which are the best foods to eliminate wrinkles.

Take note and include them in your diet constantly. Fish The first food to eliminate wrinkles includes cold water fish, such as salmon, sardines, herring or trout.

All are a great source of protein, and these are of great importance for the maintenance and repair of the skin. It is recommended that you include, at least, a portion of fish rich in Omega 3 once a week.

Olive oil It is necessary to include a good number of healthy fats in our diet. These provide fatty acids such as Omega 3, in addition to other vitamins and nutrients.

The extra virgin olive oil contains Oleic Acid so consuming it will be of great benefit to moisturize the skin and to eliminate wrinkles. Watercress Watercress contains a high level of potassium.

Therefore, they are useful for the treatment against heartburn and help to purify the blood. Thus, cress can be our great ally when it comes to fighting skin problems such as: Eruptions, Eczemas, Acne, Infections, Premature wrinkles.

Turmeric

The turmeric is another food to remove wrinkles and excellent anti-inflammatory with antioxidant properties. In addition to the above, it helps increase blood levels of the enzyme glutathione S-transferase.

This is an ideal vital protein to detoxify the body and keep the skin clear, firm, toned and healthy

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ikechukwu fast becoming a movie sensation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ikechukwu Onunaku popularly known in the entertainment industry as Ikechukwu’s career journey best describes the saying that ‘when one door closes, another opens’.   It is not news that Ikechukwu started with a music career as a singer and a rapper artiste.   And after a few singles and albums that brought him into spotlight, […]
Body & Soul

Segun Oniru’s unending woes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Commissioner for Water Front in Lagos State, Prince Adesegun Oniru, no doubt is a man of enviable standards, who equally has a lot to be grateful for in life. But like it’s known that the sky cannot be all white without some stains of dark cloud, this is the way the life of Aremo […]
Body & Soul

Hair breakage: Things you may be doing wrongly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

We are revisiting this hair breakage topic because, hair is very important to women. And there is a continuous search on how best to conquer hair breakage. Few years back, a lecture with a hair specialist, Daniel Komlan, were on reasons many end up with damaged hair even after conditioning and other treatments.   It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica