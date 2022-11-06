Foods that eliminate wrinkles

Nobody likes wrinkles on their face and this is why many beauty routines that are said to get rid of wrinkles or prevent wrinkles have always been among the best seller beauty products. Time is not the only cause of hated wrinkles.

There are other factors that can damage many aspects of the skin, and cause the appearance of spots, irritations and those mentioned to wrinkles.

In the cosmetic industry, there are a large number of methods, treatments and even interventions to disguise or completely erase these marks of age.

When choosing one, the available budget must be taken into account. However, these types of treatments are not the only option. Food plays a fundamental role in all aspects of our health and here we will tell you which are the best foods to eliminate wrinkles.

Take note and include them in your diet constantly. Fish The first food to eliminate wrinkles includes cold water fish, such as salmon, sardines, herring or trout.

All are a great source of protein, and these are of great importance for the maintenance and repair of the skin. It is recommended that you include, at least, a portion of fish rich in Omega 3 once a week.

Olive oil It is necessary to include a good number of healthy fats in our diet. These provide fatty acids such as Omega 3, in addition to other vitamins and nutrients.

The extra virgin olive oil contains Oleic Acid so consuming it will be of great benefit to moisturize the skin and to eliminate wrinkles. Watercress Watercress contains a high level of potassium.

Therefore, they are useful for the treatment against heartburn and help to purify the blood. Thus, cress can be our great ally when it comes to fighting skin problems such as: Eruptions, Eczemas, Acne, Infections, Premature wrinkles.

Turmeric

The turmeric is another food to remove wrinkles and excellent anti-inflammatory with antioxidant properties. In addition to the above, it helps increase blood levels of the enzyme glutathione S-transferase.

This is an ideal vital protein to detoxify the body and keep the skin clear, firm, toned and healthy

