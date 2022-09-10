Foodstuff, cattle dealers commend Akeredolu on security

The National President of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, Mohammed Tahir, has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu- led administration for ensuring that peace reigns in the state. Tahir stated this yesterday, when he led the national executive members of the association on a visit to the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye. While expressing dismay over the infiltration of invaders into the Southwest region of the country, Tahir disclosed that the association was satisfied with the way Akeredolu had been handling insecurity in the state.

Tahir, who issued a stern warning to his members to stop illegal loading of miscreants to the south, decried a situation where human beings will be hiding in trucks loaded with cattles. He said; “we appreciate Akeredolu’s achievements and continued efforts on security matters in Ondo State. We are not happy with our people that come here illegally. We need to have relationship with your team on how to tackle crime and criminality because your strides have made Ondo State number one crime-free state.” On his part, Adeleye said Akeredolu is a man who loves and accommodates visitors in the state. According to him, Ondo State is not against Hausa, Fulani or any other tribes, saying that the people in the state had been living together for a long time.

