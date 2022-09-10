News

Foodstuff, cattle dealers commend Akeredolu on security

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The National President of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, Mohammed Tahir, has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu- led administration for ensuring that peace reigns in the state. Tahir stated this yesterday, when he led the national executive members of the association on a visit to the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye. While expressing dismay over the infiltration of invaders into the Southwest region of the country, Tahir disclosed that the association was satisfied with the way Akeredolu had been handling insecurity in the state.

Tahir, who issued a stern warning to his members to stop illegal loading of miscreants to the south, decried a situation where human beings will be hiding in trucks loaded with cattles. He said; “we appreciate Akeredolu’s achievements and continued efforts on security matters in Ondo State. We are not happy with our people that come here illegally. We need to have relationship with your team on how to tackle crime and criminality because your strides have made Ondo State number one crime-free state.” On his part, Adeleye said Akeredolu is a man who loves and accommodates visitors in the state. According to him, Ondo State is not against Hausa, Fulani or any other tribes, saying that the people in the state had been living together for a long time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two killed in gun attack in heart of Tel Aviv

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people have been killed by at least one gunman in the centre of Tel Aviv, Israel, in the fourth attack of its kind in just over two weeks. The shootings happened on Dizengoff Street, one of the busiest streets, known for its bars and restaurants, reports the BBC. Security forces are hunting for […]
News

Osun Guber: ‘Not yet sworn in, Adeleke’s promise on salary backlog doubting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A regime of failed promises and gloom appears to be staring Osun State in the face as the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday technically dodged the question regarding his promise to offset the backlog arrears owed all categories of workers and pensioners within six months of coming to office. Prior to the election, Adeleke […]
News

Customs approves firms to import maize

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to four firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban in July this year. The apex bank has asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect. However, NCS said Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica