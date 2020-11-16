Foodstuffs’ prices rise by 100% in South-West markets

Prices of some major foodstuffs have gone up by 100 per cent in South-West markets, with stakeholders expressing concern over the relentless increment. Stakeholders in the zone have also called on government to urgently address the situation before things get out of hand.

Most of the respondents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) attributed the astronomical increase in the prices of foodstuffs to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others, however, attributed the trend to increase in transport fares, caused by the recent increase in petrol price and the inability of farmers to produce enough food for domestic consumption, while the nation’s borders remain shut.

Some of the major foodstuffs particularly hit by the price hike include rice, beans, onion, maize, millet, sorghum, tomato, pepper, palm oil and yam. NAN’s survey at the Ota market in Ogun showed that the price of onions had almost doubled within the last one month, as a bag, which was sold for N50,000 in October, is now sold between N90,000 and N100,000. With respect to retail prices, four small pieces of onions, which were N50 in October are now N200.

It was also observed that the prices of yam followed a similar pattern, as a dozen of big yam, which was sold for N4,800 in October, is now between N9,000 and N10,000. Mr. Saheed Ismaila, a yam seller at the popular Shasha market in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, said five pieces of medium yam tubers, which were sold between N1,500 and N1,800 in October, are now between N2,500 and N3,000. “We are selling based on how much we bought the item. We usually travel to Minna and Abuja to buy them and we have to add the cost of transport, hence the price increase,” Ismaila said.

Mrs. Toyin Adams, who sells palm oil at Shasha market, Akure, said that a 25-litre keg of palm oil, which used to cost N11,000 about a month ago, is now sold for N13,500. “Only God knows what the future holds for foodstuff prices in the country,” Adams lamented.

It was gathered that before the COVID-19 pandemic, a 25-litre keg of palm oil was sold between N8,000 and N9,000 in many markets in the South-West. Although, the commodity increased to N12,000 shortly after the pandemic, it is now sold for N14,000 in most markets in Ogun.

At the popular Kuto market in Abeokuta, a bag of beans, of which the price fluctuated between N19,000 and N23,000 in October, is now sold for N28,000, while a plastic measure of the foodstuff has increased from N350 in October to N550 in November.

Rice, however, maintained a fairly stable price, as a bag of 50kg, which was sold for N22,000 in October is now sold for N23,000 at most of the markets in Ogun, with a plastic measure hovering between N700 and N800, up from the N600 it was sold in October.

The survey, however, revealed a downward trend in the prices of gari, tomato and pepper in some of the markets. At Agbeni market in Ibadan, a wholesale trader, Mrs. Michael Abimbola, said a bag of onion, which was sold for N12,000 at the onset of Coronavirus in March, is now N30,000, while price of a bag of beans has increased from N15,000 to N30,000 within the same period.

According to Abimbola, the price of maize has gone up too, with a bag now N17,000 up from N8,000. She added that a 25-litre keg of palm oil, which was sold for N7,000 before, is now N15,000, while vegetable oil price had jumped from N12,000 to N17,000.

At Owode market, Ede and Igbona market, Osogbo, both in Osun State, a 5-litre keg of palm oil is now sold between N2,500 and N2,800, as against N1,800 and N2,000 about a month ago. The traders appealed to government to help farm-ers, where necessary, in order to increase food production and encourage the youth to go into farming to address food insecurity.

The situation was not different in Ekiti and Kwara, where residents, particularly housewives, lamented the high cost of food items in the markets. The market survey conducted in some markets in Ekiti showed an increase between 70 per cent and 100 per cent for some food items within two months, with traders and buyers calling for reduction in taxes as a way of bringing down prices.

At the popular Oja Oba market and Bisi market, both in Ado Ekiti, a measure of white beans is now sold for N700 as against its former price of N300, while the brown specie that used to cost N500 is now N900.

The prices of other food items, such as rice, yam, gari, onions, vegetable oil, millet, pepper, tomato and sugar, have also gone up in the market.

A cross section of residents, who spoke with NAN in Ilorin, decried what they called astronomical rise in food prices in the last few months.

All the stakeholders interviewed called on government to further invest in agriculture and assist local farmers financially to be able to produce enough food items locally so as to subsequently force down prices.

