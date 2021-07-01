Football academies to be regulated – Minister

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that a new Sports Industry Policy will soon be approved with Sports Academies playing key role in talent discovery. T he Minister made this assertion when he hosted winners of the maiden edition of the National Principal’s Cup, Fosla Academy in Abuja. Dare congratulated the students, staff of FOSLA academy as well as their proprietor Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi for emerging champions of the revived competition. “I want to thank you for investing in these young ones and I also want to recommend upfront to other Nigerians, be it individuals or organisations to see what you are doing now as a model because the future of our sports development will only be possible in a dynamic form with partnerships between government and private sector,” he said.

