Football academies to be regulated – Minister

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that a new Sports Industry Policy will soon be approved with Sports Academies playing key role in talent discovery. T he Minister made this assertion when he hosted winners of the maiden edition of the National Principal’s Cup, Fosla Academy in Abuja. Dare congratulated the students, staff of FOSLA academy as well as their proprietor Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi for emerging champions of the revived competition. “I want to thank you for investing in these young ones and I also want to recommend upfront to other Nigerians, be it individuals or organisations to see what you are doing now as a model because the future of our sports development will only be possible in a dynamic form with partnerships between government and private sector,” he said.

Sports

Paga/MoC Relay: Nigeria’s mixed relay team secures Olympics ticket

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was a moment of celebration at the Yabatech Sports Complex, venue of the Inaugural Paga/MoC Relay, after the country’s 4x400m mixed relay team secured qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the men’s 4x100m failed to hit the standard.   Expectations were high as the final day for qualification remains few days away […]
Sports

JUST IN: Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men’s tennis number one Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a ball. The top seed had been bidding for his 18th Grand Slam win but his title hopes were dashed after he was defaulted from the fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic […]
Sports

Napoli fly Osimhen to Belgium for treatment

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been flown to Antwerp in Belgium for more treatment on the shoulder injury he sustained while playing for the Nigerian national team. Victor Osimhen has not played for Napoli since their win over Bologna in November before traveling to Nigeria to team up with the Super Eagles […]

