Football Association Charges Arsenal, Aston Villa Football Club

The members of the Arsenal and Aston Villa backroom teams have been charged by the Football Association (FA) with improper conduct for their behaviour after the Gunners’ 4-2 victory in February.

The Head of Performance Analysis of Villa, Victor Manas and Arsenal Technical Analyst Coach, Miguel Molina have both been charged for two incidents.

The first came after Arsenal’s third goal and the second after full-time.

Both individuals have until Friday, 31 March to respond to the charges.

It is alleged that Manas’ behaviour in the 94th minute was improper and violent. Molina, meanwhile, is said to have acted and spoken in an improper and abusive manner in the same minute.

Both individuals have also been charged with improper behaviour in the tunnel following the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 18.

