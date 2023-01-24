Football Betting Guide for Beginners

Football is the world’s game, and it is not surprising that football also dominates the sports betting sector, with hundreds of football markets available every day. Yet while there are plenty of guides telling you how to sign up to a betting site, make a deposit and place a bet, there are relatively few information sources out there telling you how to get more out of your football betting as a beginner.

So, whether you are looking for some pointers on how to get more out of your football betting or planning to bet on the big Premier League game this weekend, we've put together some useful tips for football betting beginners.

The First Golden Rule

Whether you’re a newcomer or an experienced bettor, there is one rule that you should always stick to: never bet with money that you cannot afford to lose.

Betting on football is not the solution to money worries, nor will it make you rich, so it should be treated as a fun and occasional leisure activity and nothing more. Of course, there is an element of judgement and skill that is missing from pure gambling activities such as the lottery or casino games, but long-term profit is still extremely unlikely. Only bet with money that you can afford to set aside.

The Second Golden Rule

The second rule is simple: look for value, not for winners. One of the biggest mistakes that football betting newcomers make is that they try to find winners. But finding winners is relatively easy to do. The key question is: what price are those winners? Let’s look at a hypothetical example.

Punter A makes the following bets:

£5 on Real Madrid to win at 1.3 Wins

£5 on Manchester City to win at 1.3 Wins

£5 on Liverpool to win at 1.35 Wins

£5 on Arsenal to win at 1.6 Loses

Punter B makes the following bets:

£5 on Valencia to win at 3.4 Loses

£5 on Brentford to win at 2.7 Loses

£5 on Lyon to win at 3.5 Loses

£5 on Fulham to win at 5.0 Wins

Without doing the calculations, which punter do you think has been the most successful?

In fact, Punter A found three winners out of four, but actually made a small loss of £0.25, while Punter B made a profit of £5. This underlines the fact that simply finding winners will not deliver success. The key is to find situations when the odds are bigger than you think they should be. It takes practice to be able to spot those situations, but focusing on value rather than winners will at least start you on the right path.

Narrow Your Focus

Every day there are hundreds if not thousands of football matches taking place all over the world and the choice of betting markets is enormous. It is easy to get lost in the options and end up spreading your bets all over the place, across a variety of competitions in different countries.

One of the biggest mistakes that beginners make is that they forget that they don’t have to bet on every game! It is simply not possible to have the necessary depth of expertise to be able to bet successfully on multiple competitions. By focusing on one tournament or one nation, you will be able to concentrate your efforts on a limited number of teams and players, enabling you to build knowledge and expertise.

Consider Other Markets

New football bettors naturally focus on the Match Betting and Tournament Betting markets. These are where the majority of bets are placed and are obvious starting points.

Yet these markets are also likely to be the most competitive, as thousands of punters bet on their opinion, ensuring that the closer to kick-off that you bet, the less likely you are to find value. Instead, it can pay dividends to consider alternative markets that are less busy, and that require a little lateral thinking or expertise to win on. Some good examples are:

Asian Handicap

Over/Under Goals

Draw No Bet

Half-Time/Full-Time Score

Correct Score

All of these markets are less busy than the high-profile Match Betting market and for those who are prepared to do the necessary research, can provide more opportunities.

Summary

Ultimately, sports betting should be fun, and no more than a chance to pit your wits against the bookmakers and your fellow punters. But, like a casual round of golf at the weekend, there is no reason why you can’t improve your performance even if you are unlikely to become a professional. By focusing on value rather than winners, specialising in one competition and investigating markets other than the Match Betting option, you may find that your football betting and your enjoyment both improve. And be focused when choosing a bookmaker – it must be licensed, reliable and suit your needs. You can check out the list of the best bookmakers at Match.Center.

