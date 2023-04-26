Sports

Football Beyond Just The Pitch, Says Rivers United Star

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Aftermath of Rivers United’s 2-0 home loss against Young Africans of Tanzania, in the quarterfinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup over the weekend, one of the club’s players, who craved anonymity, says there is a need for Nigerian clubs to learn beyond football pitch performance.

The player said football was beyond the what happened on the pitch as they did not prepare for the outcome of the game. “Seniorman, I don’t know why they fixed the match for 2 pm,” the player said.

“We never had the chance to train under the sun in Uyo because all the days we have been training it was always raining and chilled weather. “As you can see, it affected us in the second half.

Do you know that Yanga players were given energy gels while we were given ordinary water to drink all through?“I’ve not been able to sleep since that day bros.

It felt like a bad dream. I never expected us to lose this way. We will do our best in Tanzania.

