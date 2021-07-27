Sports

Football chieftains identify with Aisha Buhari Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) charged with the responsibility to organise the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament has reiterated their unflinching commitment towards organising a high profile competition befitting the revered name of the nation’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

 

The committee led by Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman, Lagos State Football Association is buoyed up to put in place a flawless and seamless football showpiece with the rush of quality supports coming from the movers and shakers of football across the globe.

 

Already key actors in the round leather games have weighed into the football fiesta namely the FIFA president,

 

Gianni Infantino, Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and the programme initiator, NFF president, CAF Executive and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, among other top ranked football dignitaries across the globe.

 

The top grade six-nation tournament being put together by theNigeriaFootball Federation (NFF) in honour of the country’s First Lady will see the hosts, Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco try to outdotheother in celebratory and convivial duel

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City thump Magpies; wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City returned to winning ways in style by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest. Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from […]
Sports

EPL: Leno own goal hands Everton win at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

  An absolute howler from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial win in their bid for a Champions League place – as Gunners fans protested against the club’s owner outside. Over 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about Stan Kroenke’s role in the failed European Super League, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Team B rules Topshot Universal Tennis Rating event

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a complete domination from Team B of the just concluded Topshot Universal Tennis Rating event as the team won both the male and female events of the championship. Micheal Osewa, Micheal  Ayoola,   Fortune Joseph and Joseph Jimoh won the boy’s event while their counterpart in the girls event, Toyin Asogba, Oiza Yakubu, Destiny […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica