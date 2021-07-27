Football chieftains identify with Aisha Buhari Cup

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) charged with the responsibility to organise the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament has reiterated their unflinching commitment towards organising a high profile competition befitting the revered name of the nation’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The committee led by Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman, Lagos State Football Association is buoyed up to put in place a flawless and seamless football showpiece with the rush of quality supports coming from the movers and shakers of football across the globe.

Already key actors in the round leather games have weighed into the football fiesta namely the FIFA president,

Gianni Infantino, Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and the programme initiator, NFF president, CAF Executive and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, among other top ranked football dignitaries across the globe.

The top grade six-nation tournament being put together by theNigeriaFootball Federation (NFF) in honour of the country’s First Lady will see the hosts, Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco try to outdotheother in celebratory and convivial duel

