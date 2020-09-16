Football crisis deepens as factional DFA boss emerges

Government seals off secretariat

Fuludu says it’s illegal, heads to court

There is no sign that crisis rocking Nigerian football will abate soon after a factional chairman emerged in the Delta State Football Association. In an election conducted in Asaba on Tuesday Ken Nwamucha defeated Michael Anemeka to emerge as factional chairman of the DFA in a poll that has been described by critical stakeholders as illegal. Nwamucha scored 26 votes to defeat Anemeka who did not get a single vote.

Steve Cole is the Vice while Harrison Ocholor, David Igho, Neville Bekederemor, Azuka Chiama and ex-international Sam Sodjeare the members. The election opened a new vista in the crisis rocking the DFA after another faction led by ex-internationals Edema Fuludu and Victor Ikpeba was shove aside by the Nigeria Football Federation The NFF which refused to recognize the election that ushered in Fuludu-board consequently set up a normalization committee to run the affairs of the FA and conduct fresh polls.

The committee completed its work on Tuesday after conducting the election and Fuludu group has alleged that the whole exercise was in tandem with the attempt by the NFF president Amaju Pinnick to plant only his stooges in all Fas across the country with a view to controlling the Congress. Similar situation has played out in Anambra and Taraba Fas and Fuludu said everything is pointing to the 2022 elections into the NFF. “Tuesday election into the DFA was a charade; it was an illegal exercise that will not stand,” Fuludu told our correspondent.

“The normalization committee set up by the NFF and which conducted the election was not known to the law governing football in the country; it is not recognized by the NFF Statutes and it is so disturbing the federation flagrantly flouted its own rule.

