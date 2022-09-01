Sports

Football culture dying in Nigeria –Sports Minister

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has stated that football culture is fast fading away in Nigeria as this is affecting the development of the game. Dare said that the failure to find raw materials to train would affect the future of football in Nigeria as it might also cause a possible dearth in the number of players that possess the necessary skills that could make them go far in their career.

The minister who spoke on a radio programme monitored in Lagos said: “For football to prosper, we must continue to find new raw materials. The best way to do this is by sourcing for these new resources in the grassroots, youth football and by carrying out talent hunts. When we find these raw talents, we can then train them till they have become ripe enough to represent the country.”

The minister believed that this was a step in the right direction and would help the Nigerian football to start progressing in leaps and bounds. He believed that this way, the country would be able to produce a national team that would take the world by storm. “We are not feeding the raw materials that are available to us and this is why we are not getting the desired output (results). We have had plans that haven’t worked and we have to change them,” he stressed.

 

