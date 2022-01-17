Sports

Football enthusiasts laud Sanwo-Olu’s viewing centre initiative

Football lovers have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for erecting free viewing centres across the state.

 

The “Lagos is a Goal” is an initiative of the governor through the Lagos State Sports Commission to bring all the matches at the 33rd African biennial showpiece in Cameroon live for people of Lagos to relax and enjoy themselves.

One of the football lovers, speaking at the Teslim Balogun Stadium viewing centre, Engr.Robinson Mpaeru revealed that he is very glad that the viewing centre was brought on stage.

“Thisismyfirsttimeof coming across this kind of thing (viewing centre),whereby a  lot of people come around and feel the vibes of all Nigerian perspective”.

 

“I give kudos to Mr.Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the avenue created for us to also feel at home and share the joy of Nigerian football while in the country”, Engr.Robinson Mpaeru stated.

“The Government of Lagos State steering by Gov.Sanwo- Olu is a wonderful one, he makes people feel at home watching Nigerian matches without any mishap”, Soccer Ambassador,Friday Dogatus

 

A l s o , M o t o b i Bolarinwa,who disclosed that he has been enjoying himself watching Nigerian matches at the state government erected viewing centre, adding that, it is a good step that Lagos and Nigeria is moving forward.

 

