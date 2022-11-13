Sports

Football fan boycotts World Cup in 32 years

Posted on

A sports travel agent said he was boycotting his first football World Cup in more than 30 years because of concerns about human rights in Qatar and allegations of corruption. David Hancock arranges travel packages for sports journalists and has travelled to every tournament since Italia ’90. The 58-year-old, from Burnham- on-Crouch, Essex, said he also could not support the country’s stance on LGBTQ+ people. Qatar’s World Cup organisers insisted “everyone is welcome” and that no-one would be discriminated against.

“I really haven’t got a great deal of interest [in this World Cup],” said Mr Hancock, who will have about 20 of his clients in Qatar. “I can’t support the attitude that the regime have chosen towards the LGBT community, and I also think that they’ve done such a good job in that they’ve persuaded the West it is acceptable to have this tournament.”

Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010, which kicks off on 20 November. Prosecutors in Switzerland have been investigating “unknown persons” over the awarding of the tournament to Qatar, but noone has yet been convicted in the country. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral under Islamic Sharia law.

The country has also been criticised for stadium working conditions, with many migrant workers alleged to have died in their construction, though Qatar disputes this. Mr Hancock said he had visited Qatar four times in recent months, including to the England team hotel.

“I have a lot of other concerns as the tournament progresses,” he told BBC Essex. “There is nothing to do out there at all, nothing, unless you want to go into five-star hotels and drink alcohol, and that’s where I can see possible problems.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

