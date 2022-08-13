Sports

Football fans win big at BetKing EPL watch party

In celebration of the start of the 2022 English Premier League season, one of the topmost sports betting and entertainment company, BetKing hosted watch parties across the country for the first match of the season. The grand event brought Kings, Kingmakers and football enthusiasts together at bars and lounges in states within Nigeria. The biggest watch party was held at Wave Beach Club, Lagos on Friday, 5th August 2022, which had captivating performances from notable superstars including Niniola, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, DJ Therapy, and DJ Big N.

In addition to a private viewing of the game, which was between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, guests had opportunities to win Smartphones, Smart TVs, Football Jerseys. Two lucky winners also won an all-expense paid trip to the UK to watch an EPL match live.

“The passion for football is one of the things that bring Nigerians together and we are very excited to kick off the new season with our customers and partners,” Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer for BetKing Nigeria said. The event represented the shared love of football by Nigerians. The night ended on a fantastic note for Arsenal Fans as they won 2-0, and to crown it all, received prizes for predicting, while others got exciting brand merch.

 

