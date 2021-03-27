Sports

Football needs a business master plan –Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has affirmed that Nigerian football needs a business master plan in order to compete favourably with others in the world. Speaking on Friday at Ilaji Hotel Sports Resort , Akanran, Ibadan, at the Football Business Forum, the Minister, stated “It is not a coincidence that stakeholders are gathered at the Ilaji Sports Resort to discuss a critical issue in Nigeria’s football odyssey.

When i visited Ilaji Sports Resort few weeks ago, I was enthralled by the magnitude of investment an individual has put into sports development and decided that the Ministry should hold the event here due to inherent lessons to be taken away about private public partnership. The problems militating against the development of our football are legion, but should not deter us from our mission and vision of getting it right”. “Despite economic stagnation created by the effect of COVID-19, world football Governing body FIFA’s revenue projection remains at $6.44 billion.

Coming at a time when European clubs recorded a loss of € 1 billion, this is astronomical.In spite of Nigeria’s rich football culture, we have not started tapping this goldmine. While majority of clubs are government owned, poor remuneration, lack of structures, absence of financial base remain the issues

Sports

Eagles’ call up excites goalkeeper Yakubu

Ajibade Olusesan

SKF iClinic Sered goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu has expressed his delight with his first call-up to the Nigeria national team. The 21-year-old is one of the three shot-stoppers invited by Super Ea gles coach Gernot Rohr for their friendlies against Ivory Coast and Tunisia.   The three-time African champions are scheduled to take on the Elephants […]
Sports

Southgate praises ‘outstanding’ Grealish after England’s Nations League exit

Reporter

  Gareth Southgate insisted England could draw encouragement from their display against Belgium and the performance of Jack Grealish, despite their interest in this season’s Nations League ending with a 2-0 defeat in Leuven. The Aston Villa playmaker shone against the number one ranked team in the world and England controlled much of the contest, albeit […]
Sports

Rohr applauds Balogun’s new form

Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has applauded the new found form of Leon Balogun with his new Scottish side, Rangers. The defender has been in top form since joining Steven Gerrard led side at the start of the current campaign and Rohr has tipped him for a recall to the national team.   Apart […]

Leave a Reply

