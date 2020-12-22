Football needs strong content, says Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said football is nothing without content, insisting that Nigerian Football League cannot thrive without Contents. Dare made this assertion during an inspection tour of the Surulere National Stadium , Lagos currently undergoing rehabilitation.

According to the Minister, “our football league must be ‘Content Stupid’ to develop because football is content stupid. We watch the English Premier League, we are transported to Wembley through the power of television. It is clear that our domestic league cannot develop without content.

“We have agreed with the NFF and LMC that there must be content in our League. We may not be able to cover or show five or six matches, but the content must be there. “I have received an assurance from the LMC that there would be content.

The content might be gradual, but there must be some clear markers laid down, especially now that stadiums will be empty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Fans would be able to watch their teams play on television.”

