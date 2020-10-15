Sports

Football returns to Nigeria, as FG lifts ban

  • Fans still barred

The Federal Government has okayed the restart of non-contact sporting activities including football.
According to the government, this would be effective Monday, October 19, 2020.
The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
Sporting activities have been banned since March this year as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
But speaking on Thursday in Abuja, Aliyu said: “The lifting of restriction on outdoor activities including football is in line with earlier consultations with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).
“However, this is limited to the actual sports itself and not mass gathering.
“In this regard, mass gathering at sports centres is still restricted as this represents an opportunity for the virus to spread at an increased risk of a second wave.
“Gatherings in enclosed spaces will continue to be limited to 50 persons with physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.”

