Football Talent Hunt: Engr. Noah  Dallaji’s Legacy Project attracts soccer icons, others to Bauchi

The long awaited weekend is here as young football talents meet ex international superstar footballers amid top Nollywood showcase laced with superlative performances by selected Nigerian music icons.

Yes Bauchi will be on fire officially this weekend June 26 to 27 as the Engineer Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt kicks off with the full support of Ghana legend Stephen Appiah and El Hadji Diouf of Senegal.

Other stars include former Nigerian internationals, Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen, Emmanuel Babayaro and Tijani Babangida among others also present at the 2nd edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme.

The programme dubbed, ‘Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project’, will see talents between ages 16 and 18 years who would be discovered and mentored by big names in African football.

Speaking, the Chairman of the foundation, Engr. Noah Dallaji said: “It is important to develop the natural talent of youths in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life.

“Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society.”

A delayed broadcast of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt will be on Supersport and other selected television channels.

Interested fans can also catch the livestream action-packed event on actdf.org on instagram, facebook and other social media.

Like this: Like Loading...