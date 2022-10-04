Sports

Footballer slumps, dies on pitch in Lagos

An unidentified footballer has slumped and died while playing on the Green Field Football Ground in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in his verified Twitter handle yesterday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Hundeyin said that officers from Maroko Police Division brought in the information on Friday. He added that the 31-year-old relatively unknown footballer  died at about 6.30 p.m. on Friday.

 

The PPRO said that he was rushed to Ever Care Hospital, Lekki, for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. “Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the football scene and the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs taken. “The corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy.

 

Meanwhile, investigation is in progress,” he said. Hundeyin, however, advised members of the public, particularly sports persons not to push their limits. He advised that when tired, they should take a rest.

 

“Above all, do regular medical check-up. Like we say on the street, ‘Life has no duplicate’,” he said.

 

