Footballers need basic education –Eguavoen

Newly-appointed Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen, has said that current footballers need basic education to succeed in their respective careers.

 

Eguavoen, who was on the verge of clinching a job in Mali as the TD of Stade Malian before NFF’s appointment last week said modern footballers need to be up to date with the happenings in the game. He explained that the idea occurred to him during his spell with one of the junior national teams.

 

The former international said: “I was taking to them on tactics and formation and it was obvious that some of them did not understand what I was telling them. “When I wrote my report to the football federation, I suggested that footballers should have basic education because it will help them beyond footballing career but their next step after football.”

 

Eguaveon stressed that he would give his best in the new assignment before him at the NFF. “I have made some calls and will continue to do so.

 

We have to engage all the national team handlers and ensure we are on the same page. “It is important to add that the main focus will be the development of the game in which we have to allow the youthful ones get the knowledge on the foundation of the game.

 

“The job will be a continuous one and it is really challenging. We expect support from all stakeholders to succeed in this national assignment,” he added.

 

The former Eagles skipper is expected to hold meeting with the chieftains of the federation this week to tidy his appointment details.

