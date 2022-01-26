Sports

Footballers suffering from COVID-19 effects after initial recovery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Very few top-level footballers have suffered from life-threatening bouts of COVID-19, but the longer-term effects of the virus are now being seen in the game, with one study suggesting even players’ passing quality can suffer.

There have been several high-profile cases of COVID-19 effects preventing players returning to the pitch immediately after testing negative for the virus.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was not vaccinated, missed two months of action due to lung damage, while Juventus forward Paulo Dybala said he struggled with a “shortness of breath” when he returned in 2020 after testing positive.

Even seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi admitted that he needed “more time than expected to recover” after contracting COVID-19 over the winter break.

There have been a handful of more serious cases in professional football.

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow spent three days on a hospital drip, Montpellier winger Junior Sambia was hospitalised in intensive care and Nantes’ Jean-Kevin Augustin has not started a first-team game since 2019 due to long COVID-19.

But many coaches have also expressed fears in recent weeks about short and medium-term effects.

“When players have the virus and then come back, it’s not done just by a click of the fingers. Even they feel it, it takes time,” said France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps.

Researchers from the universities of Duesseldorf and Reading saw results from a study, into 257 Bundesliga and Serie A players who returned after suffering with COVID-19, that suggested performance levels also fell.

The study found that players’ passing success rate fell by up to five percent and that the virus affected footballers over the age of 30 more seriously.

It also suggested that teams with the most players who had recovered from COVID-19 had worse results than their rivals.

“So far, the results suggest a permanent alteration in the player’s abilities,” said James Reade, director of the economics department at the University of Reading and co-author of the study, albeit with a caveat.

“The majority of players had not been vaccinated (at the time of the study) and this remains a complicating factor.”

‘Longer rehabilitation’ time than flu

There have been reports of players struggling from cardiac inflammation, including Gabon duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina, who both left the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations to recover from COVID-19.

But French football federation medical director Emmanuel Orhant said there was no definite link between the virus and increased risk of cardiac problems for footballers.

He found, in December 2020, that 2.2 percent of 350 players who tested positive had a cardiac issue.

“All were mild and disappeared within a few weeks, and it is impossible to say that all were linked to COVID,” Orhant told AFP.

But he did say that players were taking longer to recover from COVID-19than they usually do from the flu.

“We know that the virus has an impact on short-term ventilation,” Orhant said.

“With the flu, we can put the players back on the pitch as soon as they are better. This requires a longer rehabilitation time.”

But with the vast majority of cases in European countries now being caused by the Omicron variant, it is expected that the effects will be far less severe.

“We can no longer talk about Omicron in the same way we talked about the first infections, which were much nastier,” added Orhant. “Today, most players have almost no symptoms.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Real increase bid for PSG’s Mbappe to 170m euros

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid have increased their offer to sign Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to 170 million euros ($199.80 million) after having an initial 160 million euro bid rejected on Thursday. Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has felicitated with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, on Nigeria’s outing at the 32nd Olympics which ended in Tokyo, Japan a few days ago.   Nigeria earned one silver and one bronze medals from the Games, with […]
Sports

EPL: Man City beat West Ham at wintery Etihad, Foxes beat Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

…as heavy snow stops Burnley/Tottenham tie Manchester City beat West Ham at a wintery Etihad Stadium to regain second place in the Premier League. Ilkay Gundogan tapped in Riyad Mahrez’s deflected cross in the 33rd minute and Fernandinho added a second in the 90th, seemingly ending in the contest, reports the BBC. The visitors’ Manuel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica