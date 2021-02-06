For a ‘Safer Internet Day’, Cybersafe Foundation, Proud African Roots partner

On February 9, Cybersafe Foundation will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 18th edition of Safer Internet Day, themed: ‘Together for a better internet’ It is a day that stakeholders are called upon to come together to make the internet a safer and better place for all, especially children and young people.

To commemorate Safer Internet Day 2021, Cybersafe Foundation in partnership with Proud African Roots Limited, a creative arts, content production company built to produce value oriented world class contents for African Families, especially children and teenagers.

It is using African indigenous cultural concepts, Like A Palm Tree Foundation, Facebook, among others will be hosting three virtual sessions to drive awareness on salient online safety issues and risks children face given their increased exposure to technology and remediation/ protective measures. Children aged five to 12 years old will have their online session 4-5pm, Teenagers will meet 6-7pm and parents will enjoy an insightful session 7:30-9pm on February 9.

As a pacesetter and flagbearer for Family-focused African Arts Education in Nigerian and the Diaspora, Proud African Roots Limited, producers of the acclaimed “StoryTheatre with GrandmaWura”, a musical theatre event specially created for children and their families, and with a misdion to raise “a new generation of leaders who are equipped with the right values for leadership through storytell-ing, fun, African arts and entertainment, has so far successfully created a grandmother character “Grandma Wura” who has become popular amongst so many families, schools and brand organisations, and through which they drive thier goals and objectives for social-economic impact and development. Commenting on the Safer Internet Day 2021 event, Cybersafe Foun- d a – tion’s founder, Confidence Staveley said: “Given the increased exposure of children to technology, and underage use of soc i a l media becoming common place, it has become rather pertinent that we tackle issues faced by children due to this exposure.

In a nutshell, some of the risks children face online include Exposure to adult content, Grooming, cyberbullying, infection of computing systems by harmful code, sexual exploitation, exposure to extremists’ views and radicalisation. Very often, these children are unable to communicate these negative online experiences to a trusted adult or parent.”

She added: “The fact that we don’t speak about these events doesn’t mean they don’t happen; we hear stories every day. We are very excited to be partnering with Proud African Roots to spread online safety best practices in a very novel way; using storytelling.” The event will deliver key online safety messages to children and Parents in an educative and entertaining way. Featuring story time with Grandma Wura, songs, exciting gifts, games and insightful talks from Adaora Ikenze, Head Anglophone West Africa| Africa Public Policy, Facebook and Chukwuemeka Monyei, Co- Founder, Like A Palm Tree Foundation during the parents session all geared towards driving home online safety practices.

