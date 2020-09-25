For being an exceptional actress, fan gifts Funmi Awelewa N500,000

One of the perks of being in the spotlight is the constant show of love and support from fans and followers. Popular actress, Funmi Awelewa, knows a thing or two about this as only recently, she was at the receiving end of this much-coveted love. The screen goddess with an Instagram following of 1.3 million took to her page to reveal that a fan sent her N500k – half a million – after seeing a recent movie which she starred in. Awelewa, who revealed the movie was released only the day before, said the fan commended her as he described the movie as ‘unpredictable’.

Sharing the post, she captioned: “Half a million Naira for movie wey just drop yesterday. Thank you. Truly this movie is ‘EBU’DOLLAR’. I’m grateful. Please fam, help me pray for the giver and the receiver.” Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, is unarguably one of the most successful movie stars to have come out of Nigeria. Her ability to balance family and her career is something many people remain in awe of.

Just recently, she wowed many social media users after she took to the platform to share some new photos. In one of the photos, she posed with her first son who goes by the name, @ iamcaptaine on Instagram. The young man who appears a few inches taller than her is seen wearing a handsome smile.

