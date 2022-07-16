For equity, good conscience, power should shift to S’East –Apostle Ugwu

Apostle John Ugwu is an Nsukka, Enugu State based cleric. In this interview with ONAH ONAH, he cautioned Nigerians against bloodshed and any form of violence ahead of the 2023 general elections. Excerpts…

Have you received any prophetic message from God ahead of the 2023 general elections?

Yes! We have been praying over that but God has not spoken to me about that. However, it appears the choice candidate is Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State. If you know me very well you know I don’t talk about what the Holy Spirit didn’t reveal to me. I am widely known for several fulfilled prophecies. God has also used me in the South East region and I had also gone through incarcerations and prosecutions for my prophecies on several occasions but that is part of the fulfillment of the prophecies because even Christ himself passed through prosecutions and even died for us to fulfill the prophecy of the prophets.

It is on record that you said there will be political violence and bloodshed in Nigeria ahead of 2023 unless God intervenes, why should this be so?

In 2018, I told Nigerians that a good number of high profile prophets of God will not live beyond 2019 and 2023. That tragedy would take a toll on Nigerians because God is angry over the atrocities being committed daily in Nigeria by those in search of wealth and power and those who pray for God’s mercy are no more there. Also in 2015, I told Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari may not have the solution to terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria because it would be difficult to control. Yes, I said ethnic violence and bloodshed will befall Nigeria before the next general elections. Today, killings and massive bloodshed are now a culture in our land and our leaders are looking the other way as if they are not part of it. I see unprecedented bloodshed before and after the 2023 general elections, if Nigerians play politics of ethnicity, egocentrism, injustice and oppression.

What is your advice to Ndigbo who are believed to be the perceived target of political and ethnic violence?

I am overwhelmed with the integrity, political maturity and wisdom already on display by Obi. It is as if he knows his mandate may be robbed when in his consultation he had preached peace, advising his supporters and Ndigbo not to take to violence because that would be a ploy to expose the people to insecurity and invasion of the South East region by terrorists.

But are you in support of those clamouring for the South East Presidency?

My view is that for equity, justice and good conscience, it is the time for Ndigbo, and I advise every other presidential aspirant of Igbo extraction to learn how to play inclusive politics. I also want to advise our brothers from the South South not to waste their time and money but play the game according to the rules. Let me also quickly warn traditional rulers, religious leaders, past and present Nigerian military and civilian leaders, that if they fail to call Nigerians to follow the path of peace and unity, the country may be heading to doom. We must wake up and give the nation a future and save the country before it collapses. There is still hope for a new Nigeria of our dreams, but we must pray for God to intervene. We have had enough bloodshed and insecurity in this country and every sane Nigerian at home and in Diaspora should be duty bound to play his or her role for the sustained peace and unity of Nigeria.

Do you see the agitations by various ethnic groups for self-determination leading to the division of the country?

Nigeria will remain one indivisible and united nation after 2023 general elections. The incoming administration should within the first term address issues of agitations among the ethnic groups before veering into other capital projects. Nigeria has abundant human and material resources to be one of the best economic hubs not only for sub-Saharan Africa but the world at large.

