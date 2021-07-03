News Top Stories

For fairness, justice, presidency must shift to South in 2023 –Shettima

Posted on

The immediate past governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said in the spirit of fairness, unity and justice, the presidency must be allowed to shift to the South in 2023 to allow for peaceful coexistence in the country. Shettima made this known on Friday in Abuja at the public presentation of an autobiography by the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development Standing Committee, Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama.

The presentation of the book, titled: Standing for The Truth with Courage, attracted top dignitaries including the former governor of Bauchi State, Ahmadu Muazu, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari. Shettima, who criticised the selfish attitude of politicians, which he said was responsible for the myriad of problems in the country, noted that religion and ethnicity have become tools used by some individuals to pursue their selfish agenda. He said: “I believe in equity, justice and fairness.

After power has resided in the North for eight years, there is a need for a power shift to the South.” Commenting on the population growth of the country, he noted that Nigeria must not be allowed to implode as no country in the continent would be able to accommodate its huge population. Gambari, who expressed optimism that the country would overcome the difficult challenges it was passing through soonest, called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the country. “If we keep united, keep building, we cannot be ignored by any other country in the world. I am convinced that under the leadership of President Buhari there is going to be a better future. He belongs to all Nigerians.” Presenting the book, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, described Gadzama as a great academic, who has impacted massively in the nation’s higher education sector.

Our Reporters

