For justice, equity presidency must go to S’East – Igboekulie

Igbo socio-political group, the Igboekulie Association, has thrown its weight behind on-going calls on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two major political parties in the country, to micro-zone the presidency to the South- East geo-political zone for equity and justice.

 

The group, in a statement signed by the President and Secretary of the association, Prince Ben Onura and Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu respectively, said that the expectation was that after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidency should naturally return to the South in the spirit of equity and rotation principle. “Based on this same principle of equity,

 

Igboekulie believes it should not just return to the South, but indeed to the South-East Zone, since the South-West and the South- South zones had produced the President in 1999-2007 and 2010- 2015 respectively. What is good for the goose is certainly good for the gander,” the group said.

 

The statement, titled: “Zoning: Justice for Igbos will Foster National Unity,” further noted that while it is obvious that APC has agreed to the presidency coming to the South, the PDP appears to be mischievously indecisive.

 

It, therefore, lamented that instead of the PDP expressly reinforcing the application of its zoning policy as clearly enshrined in Article 7(3) (c) of the PDP Constitution,

 

“it resorted to playing dangerous games by selling presidential nomination forms to both northern and southern aspirants.”

 

